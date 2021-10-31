Japan votes for new prime minister and political stability

Polls show the ruling PLD is on the verge of losing its one-party majority in the lower house for the first time since 2009.

Japanese voters vote in a general election seen as a test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his longtime conservative party, which has been battered by its perceived mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up for grabs in Sunday’s vote, 465 seats in the lower house, the most powerful in Japan’s two-chamber Diet, or parliament.

Kishida, who replaced the unpopular Yoshihide Suga, called the election shortly after taking the top post earlier this month.

The 64-year-old pledged to issue a new stimulus package worth tens of billions of yen to counter the effects of the pandemic and pledged to distribute the wealth more evenly under a so-called ” new capitalism ”.

But with its lackluster image that does not inspire voters, the LDP is set to lose its only majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time since 2009, according to opinion polls.

Nevertheless, the LDP are expected to keep control with the support of their junior partner Komeito.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greets voters from the top of his campaign bus on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house elections, in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2021 [Issei Kato/ Reuters]

The campaign largely focused on COVID-19 response measures and revitalization of the economy, and many voters in Tokyo said the virus crisis was a big factor in their decision.

“The economy is suffering from the coronavirus, so I compared the responses of politicians,” said Chihiro Sato, 38, a housewife and mother of a toddler child.

Teruyo Kaneko, a 76-year-old retiree, said she was “focused on virus policies and also wanted to say something to the long-standing government about its arbitrary way of making decisions.”

But engineer Hiroyasu Onishi, 79, said he was more concerned about “the military threat from China.”

Participation will be crucial, as higher participation tends to foster opposition. At 10 a.m., three hours after the polls opened, the turnout stood at 6.32%, down 0.83 points from the previous poll in the lower house – but 16, 6 million voted in advance, the Interior Ministry said.

The largest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), which has formed a united front with four other parties, is expected to win seats but will not come close to toppling Kishida’s coalition.

But even if the LDP wins, a poor performance could lead to internal feuds, returning Japan to an era of short-lived administrations that diminished its global stature, until Shinzo Abe ruled the country for eight years, a record until September 2020.

The accommodating Komeito could also gain more weight within the coalition.

A voter walks past a bulletin board of election posters for candidates for the House of Representatives elections at the entrance to a polling station in Saitama on October 31, 2021 [Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP]

Uncertainty is high, with the Nikkei newspaper estimating that 40 percent of single-member districts have tight races and recent polls showing around 40 percent of voters undecided.

“Revolving-door prime ministers are a weakness many outside of Japan fear,” Sheila A Smith, senior member of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a blog post.

“Prime Minister Kishida will need a unified party and strong electoral representation on October 31 if he is to successfully tackle Japan’s difficult national agenda.

Several key PLD lawmakers are among those facing particularly difficult competitions, including Akira Amari, the party’s general secretary.

Voting ends at 8:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT), with projected results likely to come out soon after exit media polls.