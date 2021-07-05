Japan: UN chief praises the work of rescuers following deadly landslide

At least four people were reported dead, and around 80 are still missing, media reports when record levels of rain fell in the area, triggering the landslide in the residential area.

The resort town of around 36,000 people, famous for its hot springs, is located near Mount Fuji, about two hours southwest of Tokyo. Authorities have reportedly warned that more heavy rains are expected this week, keeping the region on high alert.

saddened

In A declaration released by his spokesperson, Secretary General António Guterres said he was saddened by the reported loss of life and destruction.

“He offers his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, to the government and to the people of Japan. He salutes the work of the rescuers and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Japan,” the statement concluded.

Rescue

About 1,500 rescuers reportedly searched the disaster site on Monday, and authorities said an elderly couple were among 23 people rescued so far.

Atami recorded more rainfall in the first three days of July than she normally sees throughout the month, and was not the only one feeling the impact of heavy rains across Japan. Dozens of other cities and towns near the capital also recorded record levels.

The country has seen an increase in flooding in recent years, attributed to the effects of global warming, which has seen average rainfall increase.