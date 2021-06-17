World
Japan to issue vaccine passport for overseas travel – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan said on Thursday he would make a vaccination passport available from next month to Japanese travelers, as governments around the world experiment with ways to revive tourism and business travel.
“We are preparing to issue a vaccination certificate for those who need it (…) when visiting foreign countries,” government spokesperson. Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
The certificate will be on paper rather than digital and will be issued by local governments from next month, he said.
the European Union is working on a digital vaccine passport for this summer to be able to welcome again urgently needed tourists, and some EU countries are planning to introduce certificates at national level.
The European version will contain information indicating whether a person has been vaccinated or whether the virus has tested negative and recovered.
Last month, Washington said he was also considering special documentation for vaccinated Americans who wish to travel overseas.
But the idea is controversial in some places, with conservative U.S. states like Florida and Texas rejecting the idea of vaccinated travel documents as a violation of the fundamental rights of peoples.
In Japan, company officials wanted a vaccination document that would help restore business travel.
The vaccine rollout in Japan started relatively slowly, but has accelerated in recent weeks. Just over six percent of the population is currently fully immunized.
The country’s borders are closed to almost all foreign arrivals, though rules will be relaxed for the Olympics, which open in Tokyo July 23.
“We are preparing to issue a vaccination certificate for those who need it (…) when visiting foreign countries,” government spokesperson. Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
The certificate will be on paper rather than digital and will be issued by local governments from next month, he said.
the European Union is working on a digital vaccine passport for this summer to be able to welcome again urgently needed tourists, and some EU countries are planning to introduce certificates at national level.
The European version will contain information indicating whether a person has been vaccinated or whether the virus has tested negative and recovered.
Last month, Washington said he was also considering special documentation for vaccinated Americans who wish to travel overseas.
But the idea is controversial in some places, with conservative U.S. states like Florida and Texas rejecting the idea of vaccinated travel documents as a violation of the fundamental rights of peoples.
In Japan, company officials wanted a vaccination document that would help restore business travel.
The vaccine rollout in Japan started relatively slowly, but has accelerated in recent weeks. Just over six percent of the population is currently fully immunized.
The country’s borders are closed to almost all foreign arrivals, though rules will be relaxed for the Olympics, which open in Tokyo July 23.