World
Japan to dump treated water from Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea: PM – Times of India
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Tuesday approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of treated water from the distressed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, in a controversial move that follows years of debate.
The publication, which is not expected to begin for several years and could take decades, has raised concerns in neighboring countries and faces stiff opposition from local fishing communities and anti-nuclear activists.
The Japanese government argues that the discharge will be safe because the water is treated to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted.
It benefits from the support of international atomic energy agency (IAEA), which says the discharge is similar to the processes of disposing of wastewater from nuclear power plants elsewhere in the world.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a ministerial meeting that removing water was an “inevitable task” in the decades-long process of dismantling the nuclear power plant.
He said the release would occur only “after ensuring water safety levels” and in parallel with measures to “prevent damage to reputation”.
About 1.25 million tonnes of water accumulated in the reservoirs of the nuclear power plant, which was paralyzed after melting following a tsunami in 2011.
It includes water used to cool the plant, as well as rain and groundwater that infiltrates daily.
A large pumping and filtration system called “ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System)” extracts tons of newly contaminated water every day and filters most of the radioactive elements.
But local fishing communities fear that the rejection of the water could undermine years of work to restore confidence in the region’s seafood.
“They told us that they wouldn’t dump the water into the sea without the support of the fishermen,” Kanji Tachiya, who runs a local fishing cooperative in Fukushima, told NHK before the announcement.
“We cannot support this decision to break this promise and throw the water into the sea unilaterally.”
The decision also sparked regional opposition even before it was official, with South Korea’s foreign minister expressing “serious regret” on Monday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Japan to “act responsibly.”
“To safeguard international public interests and the health and safety of the Chinese people, China has expressed grave concern to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels,” Zhao said Monday.
Approximately 140 cubic meters (5,000 cubic feet) of radioactive water was generated by the site each day in 2020 and the storage space will be exhausted by summer 2022.
The debate over how to manage water has dragged on for years, with the government saying it wanted to gain the support of local communities and gain the support of the IAEA.
A government panel had previously approved either diluting the treated water and releasing it into the ocean or releasing it as a vapor, and the IAEA said either option was acceptable.
“The discharge into the ocean is happening elsewhere. This is not something new. There is no scandal here,” IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said last year.
Either method would be “consistent with well-established practices around the world,” he added.
Group of anti-nuclear activists Green peace criticized the Japanese government for having “once again let down the people of Fukushima”.
“The cabinet’s decision failed to protect the environment and overlooked the opposition and large-scale concerns of the residents of Fukushima, as well as neighboring citizens of Japan,” said Kazue Suzuki, climate activist and energy, in a press release.
The ALPS filtration process removes most of the radioactive elements from the water, but some remain, including tritium.
Experts say that the element is harmful to humans only in large doses, and with dilution treated water does not present any scientifically detectable risk.
“There is a consensus among scientists that the impact on health is minimal,” Michiaki Kai, a radiological risk assessment expert at the Japan University of Nursing and Health University of Japan, told AFP. ‘Oita, before the decision was announced.
The publication, which is not expected to begin for several years and could take decades, has raised concerns in neighboring countries and faces stiff opposition from local fishing communities and anti-nuclear activists.
The Japanese government argues that the discharge will be safe because the water is treated to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted.
It benefits from the support of international atomic energy agency (IAEA), which says the discharge is similar to the processes of disposing of wastewater from nuclear power plants elsewhere in the world.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a ministerial meeting that removing water was an “inevitable task” in the decades-long process of dismantling the nuclear power plant.
He said the release would occur only “after ensuring water safety levels” and in parallel with measures to “prevent damage to reputation”.
About 1.25 million tonnes of water accumulated in the reservoirs of the nuclear power plant, which was paralyzed after melting following a tsunami in 2011.
It includes water used to cool the plant, as well as rain and groundwater that infiltrates daily.
A large pumping and filtration system called “ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System)” extracts tons of newly contaminated water every day and filters most of the radioactive elements.
But local fishing communities fear that the rejection of the water could undermine years of work to restore confidence in the region’s seafood.
“They told us that they wouldn’t dump the water into the sea without the support of the fishermen,” Kanji Tachiya, who runs a local fishing cooperative in Fukushima, told NHK before the announcement.
“We cannot support this decision to break this promise and throw the water into the sea unilaterally.”
The decision also sparked regional opposition even before it was official, with South Korea’s foreign minister expressing “serious regret” on Monday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Japan to “act responsibly.”
“To safeguard international public interests and the health and safety of the Chinese people, China has expressed grave concern to the Japanese side through diplomatic channels,” Zhao said Monday.
Approximately 140 cubic meters (5,000 cubic feet) of radioactive water was generated by the site each day in 2020 and the storage space will be exhausted by summer 2022.
The debate over how to manage water has dragged on for years, with the government saying it wanted to gain the support of local communities and gain the support of the IAEA.
A government panel had previously approved either diluting the treated water and releasing it into the ocean or releasing it as a vapor, and the IAEA said either option was acceptable.
“The discharge into the ocean is happening elsewhere. This is not something new. There is no scandal here,” IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said last year.
Either method would be “consistent with well-established practices around the world,” he added.
Group of anti-nuclear activists Green peace criticized the Japanese government for having “once again let down the people of Fukushima”.
“The cabinet’s decision failed to protect the environment and overlooked the opposition and large-scale concerns of the residents of Fukushima, as well as neighboring citizens of Japan,” said Kazue Suzuki, climate activist and energy, in a press release.
The ALPS filtration process removes most of the radioactive elements from the water, but some remain, including tritium.
Experts say that the element is harmful to humans only in large doses, and with dilution treated water does not present any scientifically detectable risk.
“There is a consensus among scientists that the impact on health is minimal,” Michiaki Kai, a radiological risk assessment expert at the Japan University of Nursing and Health University of Japan, told AFP. ‘Oita, before the decision was announced.
Source link