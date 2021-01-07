Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo area after days of hesitation
TOKYO – After days of record coronavirus numbers and a rapid rise in the death toll, Japan said it will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures on Thursday, the country’s first declaration since April.
The announcement came five days after governors in affected prefectures pleaded with the central government to act, and after his administration’s own panel of coronavirus experts recommended the emergency declaration, citing explosive growth infections in the vast capital region.
Deaths from the virus in Japan doubled in less than two months to 3,700, and the governor of Tokyo has warned the medical system is under strain. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been reluctant to invoke the emergency measure, hoping to preserve economic activity, but ultimately bowed to pressure from officials in the Tokyo area, as polls show widespread dissatisfaction with with respect to his four-month-old administration and handling of the pandemic. .
Mr Suga’s footsteps have illustrated the tough choices many world leaders face almost a year after the start of a pandemic that is now entering a trying new phase, with widespread immunizations months away. They are under pressure to reduce the growing number of cases despite public fatigue over viral restrictions, while reviving their savings.
Health experts have warned that the emergency declaration, which will last for a month, may still not be enough to reverse the trend.
The declaration has little legal weight and is mainly based on voluntary compliance. Government calls on restaurants in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures to close at 8 p.m., employers to encourage staff to work from home and residents to refrain from going out for all but the most essential tasks , also after 8 p.m. , museums, cinemas, gymnasiums and shops will remain open.
In comments to reporters after the government panel of experts recommended the move on Tuesday, Shigeru Omi, the group’s leader, said declaring a state of emergency would not guarantee a slowdown in the rate of infection. .
“It is not possible to control in a few weeks, or in less than a month,” Omi said. “Stronger measures may be needed.”
Japan has reported a total of 258,393 cases, far fewer than many Western countries. After emerging in May from his previous and brief state of emergency, he maintained what he called the “Japanese model”: an intense focus on contact tracing and cluster destruction, widespread. wearing mask, and as few economic restrictions as possible.
But as Japan has seen several record days for new infections since the end of last month – Tokyo reported more than 2,000 cases on Thursday and the country a record 5,953 – its coronavirus control model has been put to the test. Japan is not expected to start vaccinating the public until at least the end of February, a process that will take months.
“We have too many cases to trace right now, and the state of emergency is too late,” said Fumie Sakamoto, infection control manager at St. Luke International Hospital in Tokyo. “It’s better now than ever, but it probably should have been said in the fall of last year.”
Ms Sakamoto said the intensive care beds and general wards at the hospital were full. “We can’t take more patients at the moment,” she said. “I think that many hospitals that receive Covid patients are currently in the same situation.”
Japan has taken incremental action since late last month, when it first detected cases of the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus which first appeared in Britain. The government closed borders to new foreign travelers, and Mr. Suga suspended subsidies for a domestic travel program after weeks of resistance.
Legally, the state of emergency announced Thursday does not confer any legal power to force businesses to shut down prematurely, but Suga said the government would consider amending the law to allow local authorities to penalize businesses that fail to comply. not to official requests. The government has also said it will compensate companies that close early or follow other requests to restrict operations.
Mr Suga weighed in on these new enforcement powers as the public quickly encroached on his administration. Nearly 60% of those polled in a poll by Nikkei and TV Tokyo late last month said they did not approve of the government’s handling of the pandemic. Only 42% said they supported Mr Suga’s administration, up from nearly three-quarters in September, when he became prime minister.
Some political analysts have said Mr Suga and his Liberal Democratic Party are more beholden to business interests than to the general public.
“The LDP has not traditionally been a party for the ordinary Japanese voter,” said Amy Catalinac, assistant professor of politics at New York University. “This is the party of its various interest groups and supporters,” many of whom in the restaurant and travel industry would be negatively affected by requests to cut back on business, she continued.
The time has come, some analysts say, for the government to recalibrate its priorities.
“It shows you how hard it is to break with this mindset that they’ve had for about a year now and that we’re going to strike a balance between public health and economic growth and we’re going to keep trying to. thread that needle, ”said Tobias Harris, a Japanese policy expert at Teneo Intelligence in Washington.
“It’s certainly possible that Suga can get over this if the numbers start to improve, if you start getting the vaccine distributed, changing the weather and somehow getting confused without a state of. emergency on a larger scale or by taking actions that could really have an impact on the economy, ”Mr. Harris said. “It runs a very big risk.”
Some economists, however, have said that since the level of infection in Japan is still much lower than in Britain, mainland Europe or the United States, any restrictions would unnecessarily harm an already struggling economy. .
“Of course, it’s a problem if the number of infections and deaths increases, but I don’t think the current numbers are that bad,” said Taro Saito, executive researcher at the NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “I think that’s an overreaction.”
Consumption in Japan could fall by 1.7 trillion yen ($ 16.5 billion) in one month under emergency conditions, according to an estimate by Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
Nonetheless, Mr Nagahama believes the declaration of emergency is necessary to reduce infections and prevent a collapse of the medical system.
As Japan enters the difficult winter months of the pandemic, relief remains a somewhat distant prospect. The country has yet to approve any of the vaccines being rolled out in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world. It has dose purchase contracts from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Still, the nation has a pressing reason, beyond saving lives, to prevent new infections from blowing away: it hopes to welcome the postponed 2020. Olympic Games this summer.
The biggest targets of the state of emergency will be restaurants. With a large majority of the public wearing masks on trains, in shops and in schools, experts said a significant portion of transmissions would likely occur during indoor meals, when people have to take off their masks. to eat.
With a request to close before 8 p.m., Takayuki Kojima, 56, manager of Platinum Lamb, a grilled meat restaurant in Shimbashi, a popular area of Tokyo for after-work gatherings, said the restrictions would rob businesses like the his of their most popular hours of operation. .
“This is the busiest time,” said Kojima. “Honestly, I feel like we’re being told to stop running the business altogether.” He said many restaurants could go bankrupt. In addition to the restricted hours of operation, he said, many of his regular customers will now be working from home.
Keiji Dobashi, 46, manager of Itamae Baru, a Japanese restaurant in Ginza, a popular shopping and nightlife district in central Tokyo, said many sectors aligned with the restaurant business would suffer, including fish vendors. , vegetables and meat, liquor stores, florists. , uniform manufacturers, and even companies that make small hand towels called oshibori, which restaurants provide to all customers before serving a meal.
But Mr Dobasi said he was resigned to the restrictions. “I don’t think we have any other choice,” he said. “Until the pandemic is brought under control, the economy will not recover.”
Source link