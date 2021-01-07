Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo area after days of hesitation

TOKYO – After days of record coronavirus numbers and a rapid rise in the death toll, Japan said it will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures on Thursday, the country’s first declaration since April.

The announcement came five days after governors in affected prefectures pleaded with the central government to act, and after his administration’s own panel of coronavirus experts recommended the emergency declaration, citing explosive growth infections in the vast capital region.

Deaths from the virus in Japan doubled in less than two months to 3,700, and the governor of Tokyo has warned the medical system is under strain. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been reluctant to invoke the emergency measure, hoping to preserve economic activity, but ultimately bowed to pressure from officials in the Tokyo area, as polls show widespread dissatisfaction with with respect to his four-month-old administration and handling of the pandemic. .

Mr Suga’s footsteps have illustrated the tough choices many world leaders face almost a year after the start of a pandemic that is now entering a trying new phase, with widespread immunizations months away. They are under pressure to reduce the growing number of cases despite public fatigue over viral restrictions, while reviving their savings.