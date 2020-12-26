Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada discover cases of the new variant of the coronavirus.
Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada have found a small number of infections involving a new, potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, mainly linked to travel from the UK, where it has been detected for the first time.
The rapid spread of the variant led to the lockdown of London and southern England this week, caused a temporary French blockade of the English Channel and led countries around the world to ban travelers from the UK Because few countries have the level of genomic surveillance Britain does, there is concern that the variant has traveled the world undetected for weeks.
A recent study by British scientists found no evidence that the variant is deadlier than others, but estimated that it is 56% more contagious.
So far, the British variant has been diagnosed in seven people in Japan, the country’s Department of Health has said. All had recently traveled to the UK or had been in contact with someone who had.
The discovery in Japan prompted the country to close its borders to any further entry by non-resident aliens. The ban will go into effect at midnight Monday and last until the end of January, state broadcaster NHK reported.
In Spain, the variant was found in the capital region, local authorities said on Saturday. Antonio Zapatero, a regional health official, said four cases had been confirmed in Madrid, while three others were being treated as suspects. At least two of the cases involve people who had recently traveled to Britain and subsequently tested positive in Madrid, as well as some of their relatives.
The first case of the new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus in France was identified on Friday, according to the French Ministry of Health. Officials said the patient was a French citizen living in Britain who traveled from London to Tours, a city in central France, on December 19, a day before the British government imposed a lockdown following the emergence of the variant.
Swedish officials said on Saturday that a case of the variant was detected there after a traveler visited Sormland, near Stockholm, from the UK at Christmas, Reuters reported. No additional cases have been detected, the Swedish Public Health Agency said.
Health officials in Ontario, Canada, said Saturday that they had confirmed two cases of the variant in the province. The two cases were a couple from Durham, about 90 miles northwest of Toronto. The couple had no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contact, the province’s health ministry said.
It is normal for viruses to mutate, and most of the coronavirus mutations have been shown to be minor. The British variant has a constellation of 23 mutations, several of which could alter its transmissibility. Vaccine experts are confident that the available vaccines will be able to block the new variant, although this needs to be confirmed by laboratory experiments which are currently underway.
European Union member countries are expected to start vaccinating against the virus with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday. Hungary started administering the vaccine a day earlier on Saturday.
A few other variants of concern have also been identified, including one in South Africa and another in Nigeria. The UK said on Thursday it would ban travel from South Africa after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said two people have been confirmed have been infected with the variant that appeared there.
Germany and Singapore have identified infections with the new variant. And Denmark, which has broader genomic surveillance than many other countries, detected 33 cases of the variant from November 14 to December 14, according to Danish health authorities.
The United States has not yet reported any cases of the British variant. But the country will demand all airline passengers arriving from Britain test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The rule will come into effect on Monday.
Hisako Ueno and Mike Ives contributed reporting.
