Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada discover cases of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Japan, Spain, France, Sweden and Canada have found a small number of infections involving a new, potentially more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, mainly linked to travel from the UK, where it has been detected for the first time.

The rapid spread of the variant led to the lockdown of London and southern England this week, caused a temporary French blockade of the English Channel and led countries around the world to ban travelers from the UK Because few countries have the level of genomic surveillance Britain does, there is concern that the variant has traveled the world undetected for weeks.

A recent study by British scientists found no evidence that the variant is deadlier than others, but estimated that it is 56% more contagious.

So far, the British variant has been diagnosed in seven people in Japan, the country’s Department of Health has said. All had recently traveled to the UK or had been in contact with someone who had.