Japan, South Korea seek to deepen bilateral ties amid tensions

Aside from lingering disputes over the legacy of the war, country leaders agree to mend ties to deal with regional threats.

Japan and South Korea will seek to deepen diplomatic ties in the face of regional security threats, officials said, despite very strained bilateral relations.

from Japan new prime ministerFumio Kishida spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for 35 minutes on the phone on Friday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two leaders declared their commitment to put aside their differences in the face of common concerns over threats posed by China and North Korea.

“Relations between Japan and South Korea remain in difficult conditions,” Kishida told reporters.

Kishida called on South Korea to take “concrete and firm steps” to improve communication and diplomacy between the two countries, adding that he was awaiting “his decision.”

South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Moon told Kishida it was important to resolve war issues in a way that does not cause diplomatic friction.

“The relations between the two countries are experiencing difficulties due to several problems, but I believe that we can overcome them together if we have the will and make the effort,” Moon said, according to a statement.

Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have been strained by disagreements over the legacy of the Japanese atrocities of World War II and the compensation of Korean wartime workers during the Japanese occupation.

Japan insists all compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations with Seoul and says South Korean court orders to Japanese companies to pay compensation violate international law .

Disagreements over recent court rulings related to the forced labor issue have been followed by an export controls dispute that has yet to be resolved.

At the end of September, a South Korean court ordered that the seized assets of the Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries be sold to compensate two women subjected to forced labor during the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula.

US President Joe Biden, an ally of the two countries, called for enhanced tripartite cooperation in the face of North Korean nuclear threats and challenges posed by China.

North Korea has led several missile launches these last weeks. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, said his country’s arms development was necessary in the face of “hostile” US policies and military build-up in South Korea.