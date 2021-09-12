Japan passes a 50% vaccination rate and could ease the limits in November.

TOKYO (AP) – The Japanese government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine rollout in Japan began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirements and approval process. Vaccinations for elderly patients, which began in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since reached 1 million doses per day.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told the NHK public television weekly talk show on Sunday that around 60% of the population should be fully vaccinated by the end of September. , at the same level as current levels in Europe.

The government is considering a roadmap to ease restrictions around November, when a large majority of the population is expected to be fully immunized. This would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, get together for parties or attend mass events.

Advances in vaccinations have helped reduce severe cases and deaths in the elderly, but infections with viral variants exploded in August among the still largely unvaccinated younger generations, straining health systems. health.

Japan last Friday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other regions until September 30. It was to end on Sunday. The measures focus on requests for restaurants to close early and not to serve alcohol.

Japan has done much better than other developed countries in reducing illness and death without lockdown. It has counted more than 1.65 million cases and 16,700 deaths.