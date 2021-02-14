World

Japan officially approves its first Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute

TOKYO: Japan officially approved its first on Sunday Covid-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide vaccinations in days, but months behind the United States and many other countries.
Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.
The announcement comes after a government panel confirmed on Friday that the final results of clinical trials in Japan showed the vaccine to be similar in effectiveness to previous tests abroad.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

In pictures: demonstration in Cyprus fires water cannons, arrests

2 hours ago

Biden White House seeks to turn the page on Trump

4 hours ago

Burmese junta warns public not to hide fugitive protesters – Times of India

5 hours ago

After acquittal, Trump says ‘our movement is just beginning’

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button