Japan officially approves its first Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan officially approved its first on Sunday Covid-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide vaccinations in days, but months behind the United States and many other countries.
Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.
The announcement comes after a government panel confirmed on Friday that the final results of clinical trials in Japan showed the vaccine to be similar in effectiveness to previous tests abroad.
