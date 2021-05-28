Japan is extending the state of emergency to one month before the Olympics.

The Japanese government on Friday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures until at least June 20, just a month before the city hosted the Olympics.

Although new coronavirus infections are on the decline, Japan still registers more than 4,000 cases per day for a fourth extended wave which has strained the medical systems in many cities. Officials said there was a need to maintain restrictions on businesses that were passed in April until the number of cases fell further.

“Newly reported cases are on a downward trend, but they are still at a high level,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, a government minister who is leading Japan’s response to Covid-19, said on Friday.

Under emergency measures, restaurants, department stores and other large commercial enterprises have been ordered to reduce their opening hours, and catering establishments are prohibited from serving alcohol.