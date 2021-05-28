Japan is extending the state of emergency to one month before the Olympics.
The Japanese government on Friday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures until at least June 20, just a month before the city hosted the Olympics.
Although new coronavirus infections are on the decline, Japan still registers more than 4,000 cases per day for a fourth extended wave which has strained the medical systems in many cities. Officials said there was a need to maintain restrictions on businesses that were passed in April until the number of cases fell further.
“Newly reported cases are on a downward trend, but they are still at a high level,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, a government minister who is leading Japan’s response to Covid-19, said on Friday.
Under emergency measures, restaurants, department stores and other large commercial enterprises have been ordered to reduce their opening hours, and catering establishments are prohibited from serving alcohol.
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been among the slowest in the industrialized world, with just 2.4% of the population fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database. This week, the country opened its first mass vaccination sites with the aim of boosting vaccinations. But current government targets require that only people over 65 be fully immunized by the end of July, when the Summer Games are said to have started.
Amid frustration over the government’s response to the pandemic, public opposition to hosting the Olympics, which were postponed from last year, has grown. In a recent survey, 83 percent of Japanese said they didn’t want Tokyo to host the Games. Asahi Shimbun, official Olympic partner, published an op-ed this week calling on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to cancel games.
But Japanese organizers and officials insisted the Games continue. Tokyo Olympics General Manager Toshiro Muto said on Thursday: “No one on the board has explicitly mentioned the view that we should cancel or postpone the Games,” adding that as time goes on. as coronavirus cases will decline, public opinion “will improve.” “
