Japan gives preliminary approval to two more Covid-19 vaccines – Times of India
TOKYO: A Japanese Ministry of Health’s drug safety panel Thursday gave preliminary approval to coronavirus vaccines developed by Modern and AstraZeneca ahead of an extension next week of the country’s slow-paced immunization program ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The only Covid-19 vaccine currently approved for emergency use in Japan is developed by Pfizer Inc.
Official approval of the two additional vaccines is expected Friday by a larger vaccine policy panel, officials said.
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said approval of additional vaccines would help speed up vaccinations. Japan administered one or more doses of the vaccine to about 5 million people, or only 4% of the population.
As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, ramping up vaccinations is key to avoiding growing public concerns about the safety of the event. Recent polls have revealed that over 80% of Japanese people oppose hosting the Olympics this summer.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to complete the vaccination of some 36 million elderly people in the country by the end of July, when the games are due to take place. However, a government survey of 1,741 municipalities released last week found that around 15% will not be able to meet the deadline.
On Monday, the government will open mass vaccination sites in two of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, Tokyo and Osaka, with the aim of administering vaccines to up to 15,000 elderly people per day. Moderna plans must be used at venues.
Japan has obtained around 364 million doses of the vaccine, including 50 million Moderna vaccine through a contract with the Tokyo-based company. Takeda Pharmaceutical, 120 million AstraZeneca and 194 million Pfizer. All three vaccines require two doses.
