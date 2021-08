Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan – Times of India

TOKYO: Japan closed its embassy in I accept due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last twelve embassy staff to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.the Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, ending a spectacular week of advances through Afghanistan.“Due to the rapidly worsening security situation in Afghanistan, we are temporarily closing our embassy there,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was transferring the functions of the embassy to an office. To Istanbul “Twelve remaining embassy staff were evacuated from Kabul airport on a military flight provided by a friendly nation and were evacuated to Dubai.The ministry also warned all its nationals still in Afghanistan to leave, and said any travel there should be postponed.