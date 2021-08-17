World
Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan closed its embassy in I accept due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last twelve embassy staff to leave the country, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
the Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, ending a spectacular week of advances through Afghanistan.
“Due to the rapidly worsening security situation in Afghanistan, we are temporarily closing our embassy there,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was transferring the functions of the embassy to an office. To Istanbul.
“Twelve remaining embassy staff were evacuated from Kabul airport on a military flight provided by a friendly nation and were evacuated to Dubai.
The ministry also warned all its nationals still in Afghanistan to leave, and said any travel there should be postponed.
