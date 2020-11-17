World
Japan, Australia reach ‘historic’ security deal – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan and Australia on Tuesday agreed to a revolutionary defense pact facilitating reciprocal visits for training and operations.
The reciprocal access agreement strengthens defense ties between the two U.S. allies as China asserts its role in the region and the United States undergoes a leadership transition.
A legal framework allowing Japanese and Australian troops to travel to each other’s countries and conduct joint training and operations, it has been approved in principle by the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and its Australian counterpart, Scott morrison, who visits Tokyo.
“In the Indo-Pacific region, security and defense cooperation between Japan and Australia, which have the will and the capacity to contribute to regional peace and stability, is becoming increasingly important.” , Suga said at a joint press conference.
“I hereby announce that we have reached an agreement in principle on a reciprocal access agreement, which was negotiated to elevate security and defense cooperation between Japan and Australia to a new level. . ”
It will be Japan’s first agreement covering foreign military presence on its soil since a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the foundation of regional security.
“Our special strategic partnership has become even stronger, in particular because today we took a significant step forward in Japan and Australia to reach agreement in principle on a historic defense treaty, the Accord of ‘reciprocal access,’ Morrison said.
The countries have been negotiating the defense agreement for six years.
The reciprocal access agreement strengthens defense ties between the two U.S. allies as China asserts its role in the region and the United States undergoes a leadership transition.
A legal framework allowing Japanese and Australian troops to travel to each other’s countries and conduct joint training and operations, it has been approved in principle by the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and its Australian counterpart, Scott morrison, who visits Tokyo.
“In the Indo-Pacific region, security and defense cooperation between Japan and Australia, which have the will and the capacity to contribute to regional peace and stability, is becoming increasingly important.” , Suga said at a joint press conference.
“I hereby announce that we have reached an agreement in principle on a reciprocal access agreement, which was negotiated to elevate security and defense cooperation between Japan and Australia to a new level. . ”
It will be Japan’s first agreement covering foreign military presence on its soil since a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the foundation of regional security.
“Our special strategic partnership has become even stronger, in particular because today we took a significant step forward in Japan and Australia to reach agreement in principle on a historic defense treaty, the Accord of ‘reciprocal access,’ Morrison said.
The countries have been negotiating the defense agreement for six years.
Source link