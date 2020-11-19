Jan Myrdal, Swedish author and provocateur, dies at 93
Jan Myrdal, a radical Swedish writer who rejected the liberal policies of his famous Nobel Prize-winning parents and embraced Communism, Marxism and Maoism, died on October 30 in Varberg, Sweden. He was 93 years old.
Her death was announced by Cecilia Cervin, former president of the Jan Myrdal Society, a group dedicated to the preservation of her vast collection of books.
Mr. Myrdal has traveled and written extensively, specializing in Asia. He depicted life in a small Chinese village during the Cultural Revolution, and his writings extolled the virtues of authoritarians. He abhorred the harmful effects of Western imperialism on developing countries.
But perhaps nothing in his polemicist career has attracted him as much attention as the books he has written expressing his distaste for his parents, Gunnar and Alva Myrdal. Elder Mr. Myrdal was an economist and sociologist who shared the 1974 Nobel Prize in Economics with Friedrich A. von Hayek and wrote “An American Dilemma: The Negro Problem and Modern Democracy” (1944), a pioneering study of the race.
A Minister and Ambassador of Sweden to India, Mrs Myrdal divide the Nobel Peace Prize 1982 for its work in promoting nuclear disarmament.
But for Jan, his parents were cold, cruel and contemptuous. They called him a “problem child” and left him with parents (whom he preferred) for long periods of time when traveling.
In several autobiographical novels, beginning with “Childhood” (1982), Mr. Myrdal wrote that his father had laughed at him for being overweight, asking him, “Are you going to give birth soon?” He said his mother treated him like a research subject, recording what he said in a notebook.
Once, he recalls, Gunnar drove his car into a ditch, knocking Jan out of the car and bumping his head. Bleeding and hoping for sympathy, he heard his father say, “Don’t be stupid.”
“I have since had a scar on my forehead: a triangle,” Myrdal told the Tampa Bay Times in 1992. “As if I had been scarred.
His feelings of non-belonging led him, around the age of 10, to ask his father: “Am I your illegitimate son?” The question angered his father, who did not respond, slamming the door behind him.
The charges against the eminent Myrdals caused a scandal in Sweden – shortly before Ms Myrdal received her Nobel Prize – and made “Childhood” a bestseller.
When excerpts from the book were published in newspapers, they had headlines like “I hate my mom and dad because they never gave me love.”
Jan Myrdal was born July 19, 1927 in Stockholm and moved with his parents and younger sisters, Sissela and Kaj, to New York City in 1938; his father had been hired by the Carnegie Corporation to study racism in the United States.
Jan loved living in Manhattan, where he attended a private school and read with fascination books on the French Revolution and the works of Swedish writer August Strindberg.
But he was angry when his parents planned to return to Sweden in 1942. The ongoing move led to a scuffle with his father, who he said grabbed him by the neck, shook him violently and nailed him to the ground.
At 15, calling himself a Communist, Jan left his family, dropped out of school, and began a decades-long traveling career as a writer, provocateur and public intellectual.
“I chose to write,” he told United Press International in 1987. “It meant I had to break away from school and that kind of education. What I knew of Strindberg and others. It was necessary to make it impossible from the start, to demolish bridges.
Mr. Myrdal started writing books in the mid-1950s, but none gained much attention until he wrote “Report from a Chinese Village” (1965), based on a month that ‘he spent in 1962 interviewing the people of Liu Ling, a tiny rural collection of man-made caves.
“In many ways, this is the book everyone interested in China has been waiting for, a book describing what it is like to be a peasant living through the Cultural Revolution,” Martin Bernal, an expert in Chinese political history, written in The New York Review of Books. He praised the book for the heartfelt stories told by the villagers.
Some of Mr. Myrdal’s other overseas travel work and political commentary raised questions about his allegiances, or were seen as too sympathetic to authoritarian rulers.
In “Report From a Chinese Village” and one of its sequels, “Return to a Chinese Village” (1984), he was seen as uncritical of the brutality of the Cultural Revolution.
In 1970, after visiting Albania, when it was still ruled by dictator Enver Hoxha, Mr. Myrdal published “Albania Defiant”. Write in The New York Times Book Review, journalist and author Anatole Shub wrote that the book conveys the Hoxha Gospel in dogmatic and fundamentally uncritical Marxist terms “and showed” boundless admiration “for the Albanian people and for Hoxha’s brand of socialism.
Then, in October 1979, he visited Cambodia shortly after the dictator Pol Pot had been largely ousted from power by Vietnam, but still controlled parts of the country after leading a reign of terror that resulted in the deaths of nearly a quarter of Cambodia’s 7 million people. Mr Myrdal had met him a year earlier and Pol Pot had signed Mr Myrdal’s visa
After his trip, where he was guarded by a government official, Mr Myrdal told The Times he had not seen any “horror stories”.
Mr. Myrdal then punctuated a visit to Iran in 1990 by expressing his support for Fatwa of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that Muslims should kill writer Salman Rushdie for what Khomeini called blasphemy in Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses”. Mr Myrdal told a Swedish newspaper that the religious order has enabled the oppressed Muslim masses in Europe to participate in a struggle “for their human dignity”.
Mr. Myrdal’s survivors include his sisters, Sissela Bok, ethicist and philosopher, and Kaj Folster, writer. Three of her four marriages ended in divorce. His third wife, Gun Kessle, whose photographs illustrated many of her husband’s books, died in 2007.
In 1967, long after Mr. Myrdal separated from his parents, the Stockholm police beat him with batons and arrested him during a demonstration against the Vietnam War.
Yet even in a protest against the United States in the streets of his hometown, he could not avoid his parents’ control. His mother, then a minister, had joined in the government’s decision to deny a permit to protesters, and his father publicly criticized his son for demonstrating.
“He was crazy,” Jan Myrdal said of his father’s rebuke. “And six months earlier, Alva had said we should stop seeing each other to avoid compromising his position.
