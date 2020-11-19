Jan Myrdal, Swedish author and provocateur, dies at 93

Jan Myrdal, a radical Swedish writer who rejected the liberal policies of his famous Nobel Prize-winning parents and embraced Communism, Marxism and Maoism, died on October 30 in Varberg, Sweden. He was 93 years old.

Her death was announced by Cecilia Cervin, former president of the Jan Myrdal Society, a group dedicated to the preservation of her vast collection of books.

Mr. Myrdal has traveled and written extensively, specializing in Asia. He depicted life in a small Chinese village during the Cultural Revolution, and his writings extolled the virtues of authoritarians. He abhorred the harmful effects of Western imperialism on developing countries.

But perhaps nothing in his polemicist career has attracted him as much attention as the books he has written expressing his distaste for his parents, Gunnar and Alva Myrdal. Elder Mr. Myrdal was an economist and sociologist who shared the 1974 Nobel Prize in Economics with Friedrich A. von Hayek and wrote “An American Dilemma: The Negro Problem and Modern Democracy” (1944), a pioneering study of the race.