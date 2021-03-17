James Levine, who ran the Met Opera, has died at 77

NEW YORK (AP) – Conductor James Levine, who led the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being sidelined when his health declined and was then fired for sexual irregularities, has died. He was 77 years old.

Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, Calif., Of natural causes, his 17-year-old doctor, Dr. Len Horovitz, said on Wednesday.

Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and went on to become one of the iconic artists in the company’s century-old history, directing 2,552 performances and reigning over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as musical or artistic director from 1976. until he was kicked out by CEO Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson’s disease.

Levine became Music Director Emeritus and remained at the helm of his Young Artist program, but was suspended on December 3, 2017, after reports in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1960s. .

He was fired the following March 12 and was never driven again. He was due to make a comeback this January 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.