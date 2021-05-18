James Ibori: UK returns $ 5.8 million stolen by former governor from Nigeria

Some $ 5.8million (£ 4.2million) recovered by UK agencies that was stolen by a former Nigerian governor and laundered in Britain has now been returned to Nigeria, Nigerian authorities say.

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori was convicted of money laundering in the UK in 2012.

Prosecutors say he stole around $ 165million (£ 117million) from the oil-rich state.

A Bombardier Challenger jet is among the items listed in court documents for a forfeiture order against Ibori.

The £ 4.2million was recovered from Ibori’s wife, sister and fiduciary agent, also convicted of money laundering.

Observers expect more money to be recovered from Ibori himself.

Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami hailed the return of the booty as a “demonstration of the recognition of the reputation Nigeria is earning” for handling the recovered money, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Who is James Ibori?

James Ibori went from petty thief to Nigerian state governor to convicted money launderer.

He moved to the UK in the 1980s and worked as a cashier in a DIY store in London.

Ibori was convicted in 1991 for stealing from the store, then returned to Nigeria and became involved in politics.

When he ran for governor of Delta State, he lied about his date of birth to hide his conviction in the UK – allegedly preventing him from running for office.

He became governor in 1999 and quickly started taking money from state coffers. The Delta State is the source of much of Nigeria’s oil.

Why did the British authorities condemn him?

British police became interested in Ibori again in 2005 after finding a purchase order for a private jet, passed through his lawyer in London.

He escaped capture in Nigeria after a mob of supporters attacked police, but was eventually arrested in Dubai in 2010 and extradited to the UK.

The story continues

He was convicted of 10 counts of fraud worth a total of almost £ 50million in 2012.

After his release in 2016, Ibori was taken directly into migrant detention.

The publication of the court judgment revealed an email from the Home Office recommending that he be kept in immigrant detention in order to buy time and work out how to recover at least £ 57million.

What happened to Ibori?

James Ibori seen here celebrating in 2009 when he was cleared in a Nigerian court, but was later sentenced in the UK.

Once released, he returned to Nigeria and sued the Home Office for unlawful detention.

Ibori won the case but only received £ 1 compensation.

In 2020, UK court prosecutors asked a judge to issue a £ 117.7million confiscation order against Ibori.

Court documents list several bank accounts held by Ibori, as well as more than 10 properties around the world, ranging from apartments on London’s famous Abbey Road to a £ 5million mansion in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The documents also list a Bentley car and a Bombardier Challenger plane valued at just under £ 17million.

How did Nigerians react?

British authorities’ announcement in March about how they had promised to return the money to Nigeria sparked outrage.

The agreement called for the money to be used to help build a bridge and two roads.

The bridge, called the Second Niger Bridge, connects Delta State with neighboring Anambra State.

But the two routes – the Lagos-Ibadan Express route and the Abuja-Kano route – are more than three hours away from Delta state.

“It is bad news that this money is not returning to the victims,” ​​said David Ugolor, director of the African Network on Environmental and Economic Justice on Tuesday.

Mr Ugolor is among the critics who argued that this money should have been specifically given to the people of Delta State.