Jamaica fails to tackle plastic waste

Credit: Kate Chappell

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan.20 (IPS) – For decades, every time it rains heavily in Jamaica, an intimidating deluge of plastic bottles and bags, styrofoam and other trash tumble down a network of countless gullies and streams. If they don’t get hooked somewhere, they end up in Kingston Harbor or near the beaches around the touristy north coast.

This phenomenon is not limited to Jamaica and occurs regularly in the Caribbean and Latin America. This is the burden of how the world fails to deal with so much plastic waste. Its effect on the region, however, is relatively unique and compounded by several realities: fiscal and infrastructure challenges, geography, and the lack of an effective waste management strategy. In recent years, more than a third of Caribbean countries have banned single-use plastics, which may have reduced some waste, but the scourge remains.

A study found that the region’s beaches and coastal areas could contain three times as much plastic waste as the rest of the world.

According to an article summarizing waste management in the region, only 54% of single-use plastic waste ends up in a landfill, with much of the rest ending up in storm sewers and the ocean.

The elimination of single-use plastic in this region and around the world is increasingly in the spotlight as countries attempt to tackle global warming and join the Paris Agreement. If countries do not reduce their consumption of single-use plastics, plastic emissions are due to increase triple by 2050, which would defeat the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to at the global think tank ODI.

Andrea Clayton is one of four authors of a study on the Latin America and Caribbean region, and she says there are many issues with plastic use and disposal.

“Plastics have been found to be carcinogenic. There are health implications. And we are an island state with very limited resources, so it’s very important that we put in place sustainable environmental practices, ”she said. “We are privileged to have the experience of sandy beaches and water, but we want this to continue with the younger generations. We must preserve the island from a sustainable position, ”she said. Clayton is a lecturer in sustainable development and the Caribbean Maritime University in Kingston, Jamaica.

Every day in Latin America and the Caribbean, 145,000 tonnes of waste is dumped in open dumps, including 17,000 tonnes of plastic. In total, around 300,000 tonnes of plastic are neither processed nor collected, ending up in landfills or illegal waterways.

Part of the root of the problem can be attributed to the region’s lack of manufacturing and agricultural capacity, which leads to heavy reliance on imported goods, which, of course, means more plastic waste.

In the region, plastic accounts for 35% of marine litter, according to Clayton’s article, which is called “Policy responses to reduce single-use plastic in the Caribbean.” For one of the regions of the world most dependent on tourism, this poses not only a threat to the environment, but also to the livelihoods of its people.

“Marine pollution is therefore a particular problem for the Caribbean. These states are major contributors to marine pollution but are also more dependent on the environmental quality of the Caribbean Sea, which is the basis of the regions’ “sand, sun and sea” tourist package. Tourism contributes directly to 15.5% of the region’s gross domestic product and employs 14% of the workforce, ”according to the article by Clayton.

Credit: Kate Chappell

In Jamaica, there is a lack of sense of urgency among lawmakers, as well as the existence of alternative ways of getting rid of trash, says Diana McCaulay, director of the Jamaica Environment Trust. “People just have no alternatives. We have instilled certain habits and attitudes that garbage is the responsibility of the state. If I don’t see a trash can within three feet of me, I can throw it on the road, ”she says. Unless a holistic approach to the whole system overhaul that comes with public education, nothing will change, she adds. “We need good garbage collection, recycling programs, unless all these other things come with education, nothing will change.

For its part, governments in the region have adopted several tactics, through legislation, policies, public education and incentive programs, with mixed results. “Across the region, we tend to take a legislative approach, and what has happened in most jurisdictions is top-down government policy with very little time to implement,” says Clayton. In Jamaica, bans on plastic bags, straws and polystyrene have all been enforced to the surprise of many citizens.

McCaulay says some of these policies have been successful. Jamaica announced a series of new laws in September 2018, with a ban on plastic bags implemented on January 1, 2019. It has gone relatively well, with most people now carrying reusable bags to shop. The ban on the distribution and manufacture of Styrofoam and plastic straws, enacted a year later, has been less successful, however. For food containers, marketers have simply switched to plastic containers that claim to be recyclable, but in reality are not, says McCaulay. However, most business owners have adhered to the ban on plastic straw.

One of the main sources of pollution are single-use plastic bottles, which account on average for 21% of the waste collected during cleaning of beaches and coasts in the Caribbean. This problem requires a deposit return system, McCaulay says.

In Jamaica, this is led by the private sector, but has not yet translated into a widespread effort.

Ollyvia Anderson, director of public relations and corporate communications at Jamaica’s National Environment and Planning Agency, says citizens overall have been slow to adopt the new regulations due to a lack of knowledge. “We’ve been a little slow to come out of the blocks in terms of adoption,” she says. “For a lot of Jamaicans, they were concerned about the alternatives, and a lot of people weren’t aware of the alternatives, so we used the public trainings to update them.

We are now seeing conversions where it happened with bags and straws. When it comes to foam food containers, we are seeing less and less of them on the market. People are adjusting, but it has not been without challenges.

With this in mind, law enforcement has been by the government as a tool to encourage behavior change. To date, 41 companies and individuals have been charged under the National Resources Conservation Act, including 27 convicted. The maximum fine is JMD $ 2 million, or nearly US $ 14,000.

It’s not enough, says McCaulay. If she rated government efforts, she would give them a “D +”. “This is the usual rhetoric with a very wide implementation gap.”

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram