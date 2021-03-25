JAMA editor on leave over racial controversy
Following controversial comments on racism in medicine by a JAMA deputy editor, the leading medical journal’s editor was placed on administrative leave on Thursday.
A committee of the American Medical Association, which oversees the journal, said Dr Howard Bauchner would be replaced with an interim editor pending the results of an independent investigation. The decision was announced Thursday in an email to employees.
JAMA is one of the world’s leading medical journals, publishing research that shapes the science agenda and public policy around the world. The controversy began when Associate Editor Dr Ed Livingston said in a February 24 podcast that structural racism no longer exists in the United States.
“Structural racism is an unfortunate term,” said Dr Livingston, who is Caucasian. “Personally, I think removing racism from the conversation will help. A lot of people like me take offense that we are sort of racist.
The podcast was promoted with a tweet from the newspaper that read, “No doctor is racist, so how can there be structural racism in healthcare?” the reply to both was quick and angry, prompting the newspaper to delete the podcast and delete tweet.
A week later, Dr Bauchner addressed the controversy. “The comments made in the podcast were inaccurate, offensive, hurtful, and inconsistent with JAMA standards,” said Dr. Bauchner. in a report. “We are instituting changes that will remedy and prevent such failures from happening again.”
Dr Livingston later resigned. JAMA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.
Many in the medical community said the journal did not go far enough and that the events offered a opportunity to make more systemic changes. In an email sent to AMA executives, a group of doctors called for “a full investigation of the editorial staff and editorial board of JAMA, up to and including the impeachment of Dr. Howard Bauchner.”
The authors also launched a petition, now signed by nearly 7,000 people, asking the journal to hold Dr Bauchner accountable and to review and restructure the editorial process.
“It’s not just that this podcast is problematic – it’s that there is a long documented history of institutional racism in JAMA,” said Dr. Brittani James, a black doctor who practices in South Chicago and who helped start the petition.
“This podcast should never have happened,” said Dr. Uché Blackstock, an emergency room doctor in New York City. “This tweet should never have happened. The fact that the podcast was conceived, recorded and published was inadmissible. “
“I think this has caused untold amount of pain and trauma to black doctors and patients,” she said. “And I think it will take a long time for the newspaper to heal that pain.”
Recently, other leading journals have had to consider their role in perpetuating racism in medicine. In January, Alan Weil, Editor-in-Chief of Health Affairs, recognized that “the staff and management of the journal are extremely white and economically privileged,” and he is committed to reviewing his editorial process.
AMA’s email to employees promised the investigation would examine “how the podcast and associated tweet were developed, reviewed and ultimately published,” and said the association had engaged independent investigators to ensure the objectivity.
The email did not offer a date for the conclusion of the investigation.