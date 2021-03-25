JAMA editor on leave over racial controversy

Following controversial comments on racism in medicine by a JAMA deputy editor, the leading medical journal’s editor was placed on administrative leave on Thursday.

A committee of the American Medical Association, which oversees the journal, said Dr Howard Bauchner would be replaced with an interim editor pending the results of an independent investigation. The decision was announced Thursday in an email to employees.

JAMA is one of the world’s leading medical journals, publishing research that shapes the science agenda and public policy around the world. The controversy began when Associate Editor Dr Ed Livingston said in a February 24 podcast that structural racism no longer exists in the United States.

“Structural racism is an unfortunate term,” said Dr Livingston, who is Caucasian. “Personally, I think removing racism from the conversation will help. A lot of people like me take offense that we are sort of racist.