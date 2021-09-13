jaishankar: At UN, India offers support to Afghanistan but does not promise money | News from India – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Stating that India will stand alongside the Afghan people, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stated that it was essential for humanitarian aid providers to have unhindered, unrestricted and direct access to Afghanistan this would include regular commercial air operations.Addressing the UN high-level meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on Monday, the minister said the recent UN Security Council resolution 2593 which calls for Afghan soil not to be used for terrorism and stresses the need to fight it in Afghanistan itself should “guide” the international community. community.India has not pledged any money to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, probably the first time in 20 years that it has not done so even as Jaishankar detailed the aid and development assistance of India to Afghanistan, ranging from fortified protein cookies to infrastructure and capacity building.

“As an immediate neighbor, India is monitoring developments in Afghanistan with ‘understandable concerns’,” Jaishankar said and called for “the normalization of the regular business operations of Kabul airport” which could help the delivery of relief material to the Afghans. Travel and safe passage issues that may appear to be an obstacle to humanitarian aid must be addressed immediately, he said.

Even though a recent UNDP report indicates that 72% to 97% of the Afghan population could fall into poverty, Jaishankar said: “There is a radical change in the political, economic, social and security situation in Afghanistan, and therefore its humanitarian needs ”, without making explicit reference to the Taliban. Until the Taliban India’s takeover in mid-August had a development presence in all 34 provinces of the country.

British Foreign Minister Dominique raab, speaking at the same meeting, said he feared the collapse in Afghanistan as well as regional instability. “We will not be providing aid directly to the Taliban, so it is crucial that humanitarian organizations can operate freely and safely.” This seemed to be the dominant theme – the demand for unhindered access to Afghanistan to be restored, with people allowed to leave if they wish.

Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi called for Afghan funds and reserves stationed abroad to be released to help the Taliban government. Since there is little international trust in the Taliban government at this time, it may take some time.