Jailed Zuma admitted to hospital in South Africa for medical observation

The prison hospital admission comes days before the 79-year-old is due to witness the resumption of a lengthy corruption trial.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, jailed for contempt of court last month, has been admitted to a hospital outside the prison on “medical observation”, officials said.

“Everyone detained, including any sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention consistent with human dignity, including (…) medical treatment,” the correctional services department said in a statement on Friday.

No reason was given for Friday’s hospitalization other than that it was motivated by “a routine observation”.

The department added that as a former president, Zuma’s health needs required the involvement of the South African military health service.

Zuma’s foundation, while confirming he was in the hospital, said it was for his annual routine checkup.

“No need to be alarmed,… for now,” the foundation said in a Twitter post.

The confession came less than a week before the 79-year-old was due to attend the resumption of a lengthy corruption trial.

The August 10 hearing will include a plea in favor of dropping 16 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and equipment with five European armaments companies when he was vice-president.

He is accused of accepting bribes from one of the companies, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he is the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt carried out by his opponents.

Delayed hearings

In another case, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison at the end of June for snubbing a commission investigating state corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

It started serving his sentence on July 8 in Estcourt prison, in the east of the country. When Zuma surrendered, protests from his supporters degenerated into riots with looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa called an “insurgency”.

Zuma’s legal team had used a range of reasons to decline invitations to testify, including alleged biases, corruption trial preparations and medical concerns.

The former leader traveled to Cuba last year to receive treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Zuma was previously allowed out of prison for 24 hours to attend his brother’s funeral last month.