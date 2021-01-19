Jailed Saudi activist, other rights defenders seek justice in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (IPS) – Two events sparked considerable interest and global solidarity in the dying days of December 2020. A court in Saudi Arabia has handed down a five-year and eight-month sentence against an activist Loujain Al-Hathloul to publicly support women’s right to drive. Nicholas Opiyo, a Ugandan human rights lawyer and advocate for persecuted members of the LGBTQI community and political opponents of the president has been arbitrarily detained on trumped-up charges of “money laundering”. Nicholas Opiyo was granted bail on December 30 following a wave of global support for his activism for justice. By delivering the verdict to Loujain Al-Hathloul, the court partially suspended her sentence, giving hope that she could be released from prison in a few months due to the time already served.

As we await the release of Loujain Al-Hathloul and the end of the judicial harassment of Nicholas Opiyo, it should be noted that their struggles for justice are not unlike those of Sudha Bharadwaj, secretary general and voice of conscience of the Popular Union for Civil Liberties of Chhattisgarh, India or that of Teresita naul, sixty-three, committed advocate for health and social services in the Philippines. In Honduras, the Guapinol Water Defenders exhibiting harmful mining activities should have received a national award. Instead, like the Nicaraguan activist for economic justice Maria Esperanza Sanchez Garcia and their fellow human rights defenders above, they languish in prison.

It is anathema that in the 21st century, when humanity claims to have made great strides in cultural and technological fields, we should still have prisoners of conscience. The right to a fair trial and due process under the law is part of customary international law. Yet thousands of human rights defenders around the world have been wrongfully imprisoned following flawed trials for their peaceful efforts to create just, equal and sustainable societies. It is no secret that public-minded work exposing the wrongdoing of the powerful or seeking justice for the excluded has become extremely dangerous in recent years. This trend is confirmed in democracies, dictatorships and in countries with hybrid regimes.

In December of last year, the CIVICUS Monitor – a participatory research platform that monitors favorable conditions for the work of human rights defenders around the world – published its People’s power under attack report. The results reveal that 87% of the world’s population live in countries with poor civic space. Civic space is the foundation of open and democratic societies. It relies on the ability of concerned individuals and civil society groups to organize, participate and communicate without hindrance to actively shape the social, political and economic structures around them.

Struggles for justice and rights are based on the free exercise of the civil liberties of association, peaceful assembly and expression recognized by international law and are included in the bill of rights of almost all countries. Nonetheless, more than a quarter of people live in countries with a completely “closed” civic space where conditions are so dire that those who voice their dissent and defend their rights are routinely jailed, injured or killed. The list of these countries is long and banned, ranging from China to Cuba.

One would expect that a momentous event like a pandemic that has caused enormous suffering will open the doors to more compassionate governance. But the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have accelerated negative trends in civic space. Our research shows that several governments have stepped up censorship and surveillance of human rights defenders to quell criticism when they should have prioritized access to information and made room for an open and constructive dialogue with the civil society.

In too many places, activists who fight for such fundamental things as equality before the law or women’s rights over their bodies or free and fair elections are arbitrarily imprisoned and subjected to the full force of law and more so for peaceful acts of civil disobedience. In recent years, popular mobilizations against leaders with authoritarian tendencies in places as diverse as Belarus and Uganda were faced with unusual cruelty.

Yet popular power managed to force a constitutional referendum in 2020 to be made Chile an economically fairer place, and made futile a president’s attempt to unconstitutionally cling to power by Malawi. In the United States, a historical account with racist law enforcement across the Black lives matter the protests helped bring out the vote in record numbers and defeat a delinquent president in the election. In the last days of 2020, Argentina passed a law to legalize abortion after years of determined activism by advocates for women’s sexual and reproductive rights.

Currently, a huge peaceful mobilization is being organized by farmers and their supporters on the outskirts of India’s capital Delhi against hastily crafted legislation that supports big business interests and has been pushed by parliament without adequate consultation and debate. By way of illustration, the country’s current government, which has shown little respect for democratic standards, is already trying to portray protesters as “misguided” or acting at the behest of outside forces.

Ultimately, popular power needs public support to fight the defamation and criminalization of human rights defenders. The cost of repression is enormous both for the persecuted people and for their relatives. It took 27 years of popular mobilization and international pressure to secure the release of Nelson Mandela from apartheid prisons. It does not have to be the same for Buzurgmeher Yoruv, a Tajik human rights lawyer currently serving a 22-year sentence for defending members of the political opposition in his country.

Global solidarity helped secure the release of the fearless defender of rights and defend the democratic rights of the Bahraini people, Nabeel Rajab in June of last year. Just before Christmas, the IWACU4 Burundian journalists who were jailed simply for their investigative reporting on security issues following a flawed trial were granted pardon. Nevertheless, the struggle for the release of other prisoners of conscience continues.

Even though the cascading impact of civic space restrictions seems heavy today, history shows us that another path is possible through the manifestation of people’s power. It is vital not to forget the sacrifices of those who fight for our rights and are persecuted for their quest for justice. Hopefully 2021 will be a better year for them. We all have a responsibility to act in a spirit of global solidarity to remove this collective stain on our humanity.

Mandeep Tiwana is program manager at CIVICUS, the global alliance of civil society. To learn more about CIVICUS ‘#StandAsMyWitness campaign to free jailed human rights defenders, click here. The People Power Under Attack 2020 report is available here.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram