Jailed Russian politician criticizes Apple and Google for app removal

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny accused Google and Apple of being ‘cowardly’ and acting as accomplices of Russian President Vladimir Putin by removing a voting app ahead of parliamentary elections last week , according to posts posted on social media accounts.

Supporters of Navalny have previously accused the US-based tech giants of yielding to pressure from the Kremlin by removing the anti-government tactical voting app from their stores at the start of the three-day parliamentary vote, which has ended. finished Sunday. Designed by Navalny allies, the app gave people detailed recommendations on who to vote for in order to thwart the ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party.

Navalny, who is in prison, added his criticisms, according to comments made by his social media accounts on Thursday.

“The giants Apple @Apple and Google @Google have complied with the Kremlin’s demands and have removed our app from their stores. My beloved YouTube deleted our video and the Telegram messenger blocked our bot, ”Navalny said in a message relayed by his lawyers.

“I know most of the people who work at Google, Apple, etc. are honest and good people. I urge them not to put up with the cowardice of their bosses, ”he said.

Wire. (1/14) If anything surprised me in the last election, it’s not how Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices. – Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 23, 2021

Navalny also said he was “terribly upset and disappointed” with Pavel Durov, founder and owner of the Telegram messaging app. The Smart Voting bot also disappeared from the app during the elections.

Durov, born in Russia, had said he followed Apple and Google, which “set the rules of the game for developers like us.”

“The worst crime”

Monday’s election results for the lower house of the State Duma parliament gave United Russia a victory amid accusations of massive fraud by supporters of Navalny and other parties. United Russia won 49.8% of the vote for the 225 party-allocated seats and won 198 of the 225 seats from lawmakers chosen directly by voters. The Election Commission said the vote was clean and the Kremlin called it an honest vote.

Google decided to remove the app after learning that its local staff risk jail time, a person familiar with the situation said last week on condition of anonymity.

Responding to that comment, Navalny said in his social media posts: “If that’s the case, then keeping silent about it is the worst crime. It is encouragement for a terrorist taking hostages.

The Kremlin welcomed the removal of the app, saying the tech giants had complied with “the letter and the spirit” of Russian law.

Navalny was arrested in January and has seen his allies arrested or flee the country and banned organizations.