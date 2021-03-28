World
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny calls for painkiller injections – Times of India
MOSCOW: imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny requested the help of a public commission to have access to injections of analgesics for severe pain in his leg, the commission chief said in a statement released on Saturday night.
Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he described as politically motivated. He was arrested on his way back to Russia from Germany in January, when he was recovering from what doctors said was nerve agent poisoning.
The 44-year-old opposition politician said in a statement his request for treatment by a civilian doctor was rejected and he was woken up by a guard every hour at night in a deliberate attempt to undermine his health .
Members of a local public oversight commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, visited Navalny at his penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow Friday.
“During a conversation (with Navalny) we learned that he was having pain in his leg and he asked for help in receiving injections of Diclofenac to reduce pain. He is still able to walk, ”commission chief Vyacheslav Kulikov said in an online statement.
The commission did not say whether Navalny received the painkiller injections he requested.
“We … made sure that his request was officially registered,” Kulikov said.
A spokeswoman for a regional department of the Russian prison administration declined to comment immediately.
Diclofenac is a drug that reduces inflammation and pain and is used to treat joint, muscle and bone problems, according to information on the UK’s National Health Service website.
Navalny said her only treatment was two ibuprofen tablets a day and her diagnosis was unclear.
Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev, who visited the politician the day before the public monitors, said he was unaware of his request for a painkiller injection.
Two dozen Russian doctors said in an open letter posted online Sunday that Navalny could be suffering from the consequences of poisoning or a new illness caused by incomplete recovery.
“We are afraid of the worst. Leaving a patient in this condition unaided, possibly even surgical, can lead to serious consequences, including irreversible, total or partial loss of lower limb functions,” the doctors said in the letter. published. by Russian media The Insider.
