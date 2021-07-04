Jacob Zuma: supporters form a “human shield” to prevent the arrest of the ex-president

Former President Zuma says corruption charges against him are politically motivated

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma have formed what they say is a human shield outside his home in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

On Tuesday, the constitutional court found him in contempt for defying his order to appear before a corruption investigation.

A deadline for his arrest had been set at midnight on Sunday.

However, the Constitutional Court then agreed to hear his challenge to the 15-month prison sentence imposed on him.

“I don’t need to go to jail today,” he told media on Sunday at his home in Nkandla, Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

Mr Zuma said he was “cut off from a punitive prison sentence without trial” and that “South Africa is quickly falling back into apartheid rule”.

Gathering of supporters illegal under Covid laws

Namesa Maseko, BBC News, Nkandla

Supporters dance outside the rural home of former South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on July 3, 2021

“A disorderly confrontation would have ensued if the police had dared to arrest men,” Jacob Zuma told hundreds of his supporters who erupted into applause and hissing.

His followers dressed in traditional Zulu outfits, others in ANC T-shirts with his face on, camp outside his house in Nkandla to form a human shield.

Gathering its supporters is in fact illegal under the country’s regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But there are no police in sight to disperse the rally, leading many to say the former president is above the law and that justice is not served when it comes to powerful politicians. .

Mr Zuma has repeatedly told his supporters he has no fear of imprisonment, but behind the scenes his legal team are working tirelessly to keep him out.

The court said it would consider Mr. Zuma’s appeal on July 12.

In the meantime, another appeal against the arrest order is expected to be heard by the High Court of KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old political veteran was ousted in 2018 after nine years in power amid corruption allegations.

Businessmen have been accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.

But Mr. Zuma has repeatedly said he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

The former president only testified once during the investigation into what became the “state capture”, but then refused to appear.

In a separate legal case, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in a corruption lawsuit involving a $ 5 billion (£ 3 billion) arms deal in the 1990s.