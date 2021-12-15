Jacob Zuma: South African court orders return to prison of ex-president

Jacob Zuma was released in September on an undisclosed medical condition

A South African court ruled that the country’s former president, Jacob Zuma, should be returned to prison, saying his medical parole was “illegal”.

The time he spent out of prison should not be counted in his 15-month sentence, the Pretoria court ruled.

Zuma was released on September 5 for an undisclosed health problem.

He had been jailed for failing to attend a corruption investigation during his presidency.

79 year old man surrendered to the police in July after a public standoff, but his imprisonment, unprecedented for a former president, sparked violent protests and looting.

More than 300 people, mostly in Zuma stronghold in KwaZulu-Natal province, have died in the protests.

The former leader had testified only once during the investigation into what became the “state capture” – that is, the siphoning of state property.

Businessmen have been accused of conspiring with politicians to influence decision-making while in office. Zuma has repeatedly stated that he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

Prison officials say his parole was imposed by a medical report, but what affects him has never been disclosed.

However, he underwent surgery after his incarceration.

The spokesman for the former president said at the time that the imprisonment had “an exponential impact in terms of the deterioration of his condition”. His lawyers also argued that their client’s illness had rendered him incapable.

South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said parole was entirely illegal and didn’t care about prison regulations.

On Wednesday, Pretoria High Court judges ruled that the top corrections official’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole was “reviewed, declared illegal and overturned”.

Zuma is expected to appeal the decision.

