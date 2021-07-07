Jacob Zuma: Deadline looming for South African police to arrest former president

Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court – but remains free

Unprecedented legal drama shakes South Africa as former President Jacob Zuma urges courts to block the midnight deadline for police to arrest him.

Mr Zuma, 79, was forced to resign in 2018 after nine years in office.

Last week the Constitutional Court of South Africa sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court, after failing to appear at a corruption investigation.

It’s unclear if police will meet Wednesday’s deadline.

In theory, the veteran ruler should be in the hands of prison authorities before midnight local time (2200 GMT), having already refused to surrender on Sunday.

But on Tuesday, his lawyers approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to end the arrest, and the judgment is not handed down until 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

Will the police act against Zuma or not?

Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, police lawyers told the Constitutional Court they would suspend the arrest order given the “unique situation presented by the developments and the legal matrix involved”.

This could see them waiting to detain Mr. Zuma until his legal options are exhausted.

The ex-president may also attempt to negotiate bail.

However, others point out that the arrest warrant is still valid.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told the South African news site News24 that he believed the police were thrown under the bus by South African courts and “scrambled” a judgment ” very clear ”by authorizing the continuation of Mr. Zuma’s legal offers. Appeals against judgments of the Constitutional Court are normally not allowed.

When asked if he could be in trouble himself if he did not execute the arrest warrant, the minister replied: “I am not ready to be charged with contempt of court.

His spokesperson added on Wednesday: “If we hear nothing from the Constitutional Court – which we have not heard so far – we have until midnight tonight to carry out the order.”

Supporters vow to block arrest

Although Mr. Zuma was forced out of office by his own party, the African National Congress (ANC), he retains a staunch body of supporters, particularly in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa has never seen a former president jailed before, and they are determined that the man once dubbed the “President of Teflon” for his survival skills is not the first.

Police move on Zuma supporters protesting outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg

On Sunday, crowds formed what they called a human shield outside Mr. Zuma’s lavish home.

BBC’s Noma Maseko, at the scene, noted that the gathering was illegal under Covid-19 regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

The lack of police intervention has led many to question whether the former president was above the law.

A supporter, Lindokuhle Maphalala, told AFP that if the police chief came to arrest Mr. Zuma “he has to start with us”.

Supporters gathered to hear the former leader address supporters outside his home in Nkandla on July 4

Mr Zuma, a veteran of fighting the white minority regime in South Africa who was jailed for 10 years on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela, has said he is ready to go to jail. However, he argued that “to send me to prison at the height of a pandemic, at my age, is tantamount to sentencing me to death.”

Mr. Zuma has repeatedly said that he is the victim of a political conspiracy. He has only testified once during the corruption investigation into what has become “state capture” – the siphoning of state property – by refusing to appear again.

In a separate legal case, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in a corruption lawsuit involving a $ 5 billion (£ 3 billion) arms deal in the 1990s.