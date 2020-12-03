World
Ivanka Trump impeached in groundbreaking fund trial – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Ivanka Trump was impeached by lawyers alleging that President Donald TrumpThe 2017 groundbreaking committee abused donor funds, a new court case reveals.
The document, first reported by CNN on Wednesday, notes that Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a senior citizen White House adviser, was questioned Tuesday by attorneys from the Washington, DC attorney general’s office.
The office filed a complaint alleging the wasted funds of the nonprofit, accusing the committee of making more than $ 1 million in irregular payments at the President’s Hotel in Washington, DC, during of the opening week in 2017.
As part of the lawsuit, they assigned cases to Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Thomas Barrack Jr., a close friend of the president who chaired the inaugural committee, and others. Barrack was also removed from office last month.
Trump’s inaugural committee spent over $ 1 million to reserve a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a plan to ‘overpay’ for party space and to enrich the president’s own family in the process, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, alleges.
He accused the committee of abusing nonprofit funds and coordinating with hotel management and members of the Trump family to organize the events.
“District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for stated public purposes, not to benefit individuals or businesses,” Racine said. “In this case, we are looking to recover nonprofit funds that have been misfed directly to the Trump family business.”
The committee raised an unprecedented $ 107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, but its spending has come under continuous scrutiny.
Alan Garten with the Trump organization said “Ms. Trump’s only involvement was connecting the parties and asking the hotel to charge a ‘fair market rate’, which the hotel did.”
