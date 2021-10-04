IUCN World Conservation Congress warns humanity of turning point

Congress participants at an exhibition of the Sixth Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network. Credit: IUCN Ecodeo

St Davids, Wales, Oct 04 (IPS) – The world’s most influential conservation congress, meeting for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has issued its most severe warning yet regarding the escalation of climate and biodiversity emergencies on the planet.

“Humanity has reached a tipping point. Our window of opportunity to respond to these interrelated emergencies and equitably share planetary resources is rapidly shrinking ”, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) declared in its Marseille manifesto at the end of its World Conservation Congress in the French port city.

“Our existing systems are not working. Economic “success” can no longer come at the expense of nature. We urgently need systemic reform.

The Congress, which is held every four years but delayed from 2020 by the pandemic, acts as a sort of world parliament on major conservation issues, bringing together a unique combination of states, government agencies, NGOs. , indigenous peoples’ organizations and affiliate members. Its resolutions and recommendations do not set policy, but have shaped United Nations treaties and conventions in the past and will help set the agenda for the next three United Nations summits – food systems security, climate change and the biodiversity.

“The decisions made here in Marseille will lead to actions to address the biodiversity and climate crises over the crucial decade to come,” said Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

“Collectively, IUCN members are sending a powerful message to Glasgow and Kunming: the time for fundamental change is now,” he added, referring to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will be hosted by the UK in November, and the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) to be held in China in two parts, online next month and in person in April-May 2022.

The week-long IUCN Congress, attended in Marseille by nearly 6,000 delegates and over 3,500 online participants, was opened by French President Emmanuel Macron who said: “There is no vaccine for a sick planet ”.

He urged world leaders to make climate-matched financial commitments for nature conservation, listing tasks such as ending plastic pollution, stopping deforestation of tropical forests by eradicating their raw materials from food chains. ‘supply and phase out pesticides.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a recorded message that protecting nature and tackling the climate crisis are “non-traditional global security concerns.”

While noting that some scientists fear that the climate emergency is “now close to an irreversible tipping point”, the Marseille Manifesto also spoke of “reason to be optimistic”.

“We are perfectly capable of making transformative change and doing it quickly… Investing in nature is investing in our collective future.”

The main themes that dominated the IUCN Congress included: the post-2020 biodiversity conservation framework; the role of nature in the global recovery from the pandemic; the climate emergency; and the need to transform the global financial system and direct investments into projects that benefit nature.

Among the 148 resolutions and recommendations voted in Marseille and through a pre-event online vote, Congress requested that 80% of the Amazon and 30% of the Earth’s surface – land and sea – be designated “Protected areas” to stop and reverse the loss of wildlife.

Members also voted overwhelmingly to recommend a moratorium on high seas mining and reform the International Seabed Authority, an intergovernmental regulatory body.

“The resounding yes to a global freeze on seabed mining is a clear signal that there is no social license to open the seabed to mining,” said Jessica Battle , head of the WWF Initiative for the Exploitation of the Seabed, quoted by AFP. Press Agency.

The emergency motion calling for four-fifths of the Amazon basin to be declared a protected area by 2025 has been submitted by COICA, an umbrella group representing more than two million indigenous populations in nine South American countries. He came through with overwhelming support.

Representatives of COICA and Cuencas Sagradas present their bioregional plan for the Amazon at a press conference. Credit: IUCN Ecodeo

Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, general coordinator of COICA and leader of the Curripaco people in Venezuela, said the proposal was a “plan for the salvation of indigenous peoples and the planet”.

The Amazon has lost around 10,000 square kilometers each year to deforestation over the past two decades. Brazil is not a member of IUCN and therefore could not participate in the vote which goes against the agenda of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The five-page Marseille Manifesto makes repeated references to indigenous peoples and local communities, noting “their central role in conservation, as leaders and custodians of biodiversity” and among those most vulnerable to climatic and natural emergencies.

“All over the world, those who work for the defense of the environment are under attack,” recalls the document.

Global witness, a campaign group, reported that at least 227 environmental and land rights activists were killed in 2020, the highest number documented for a second consecutive year. Indigenous peoples accounted for a third of the victims. Colombia recorded the highest number of attacks on record.

The resolution calling for 30% of the planet’s land and oceans to be given protection status by 2030, said selected areas must include “biodiversity hotspots”, be rigorously monitored and enforced, and recognize the rights of indigenous peoples over their lands, territories and Resources. The “30 out of 30” objective is intended as a message to the United Nations summit on biodiversity, which is responsible for drafting a treaty to protect nature by next May.

Many environmentalists are campaigning for a more ambitious 50 percent target.

However, the 30 by 30 initiative, already formally supported by France, the United Kingdom and Costa Rica, is of considerable concern to some indigenous peoples who have frequently been sidelined from environmental efforts and sometimes even withdrawn from it. their lands in the name of conservation.

The IUCN Congress also released its update IUCN Red List. The Komodo dragon, the world’s largest lizard, has been upgraded from “vulnerable” to “endangered”, while 37% of shark and ray species are now threatened with extinction. However, four species of tuna are showing signs of recovery.

Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, said the current rate of species extinction is 100 to 1,000 times the “normal” or “background” rate, a warning that Earth is on the cusp of the sixth extinction event. . The fifth, known as the Cretaceous Mass Extinction, occurred 65 million years ago, killing around 78 percent of the species, including the remaining non-avian dinosaurs.

One of the most controversial motions passed – on “synthetic biology” or genetic engineering – could actually promote the localized extinction of a species. The motion paves the way for more research and experimentation in a technology called gene drive. This could be used to fight invasive species, such as rodents, snakes and mosquitoes, which have wiped out other species, especially birds, in island habitats.

It’s up to Harrison Ford, a 79-year-old Hollywood actor and activist, to give hope to Congress by paying tribute to young environmentalists.

“Reinforcements are on the way,” he said. “They are now sitting in lecture halls, venturing out into the field for the very first time, writing their thesis, leading walks, organizing communities, learning to turn passion into progress and potential into power… In a few years, they will be here.

Andrea Athanas, Senior Director of African Wildlife Foundation, affirmed that there was a feeling of optimism in the Marseilles air, recognizing that solutions are at hand.

“Indigenous systems have been praised for demonstrating harmonious relationships between people and nature. Protected areas in some places have rebounded and are now teeming with wildlife. The financial sector has realized the risks that companies run in degraded environments and calculates these risks in the price of capital.

“The crisis offers an opportunity for change, and investments in a post COVID recovery offer a chance to fundamentally reshape our relationship with nature, placing the values ​​of life and for each other at the center of economic decision-making. ., ” he told IPS.

Consult the entire Marseille Manifesto here.

