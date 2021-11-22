It’s time to find solutions to the gendered consequences of the pandemic

WASHINGTON DC / SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects across the world, but data and evidence shows women have borne the brunt of the crisis. While inequalities in health, economic power and other areas existed long before the onset of the pandemic, the pandemic has widened these gaps.

Women suffered greater economic losses than men during the pandemic. They lost their jobs at a higher rate than men and were more likely to see their incomes drop. For example, women understood 60 percent of job losses between February and April 2020 in South Africa, a study in Chad estimated that more women will lose their wages due to COVID-19 than men (61% vs. 57%), and a study of 29 countries found that a greater percentage of women lost their jobs during COVID-19 than men (42 percent vs. 31 percent).

Women entrepreneurs have also suffered disproportionate losses during the pandemic. Studies have found that women-owned businesses were more vulnerable to lost profits and shutdown during the pandemic. In South Asia, for example, women’s businesses firm at a rate of about 50 percent compared to men at 39 percent.

The greater economic losses of women are in part attributable to their role as primary caregivers. The pandemic has resulted in school closures around the world, which has actually increased childcare burdens on women (more than men) and inhibited their ability to do paid work.

On the one hand, working at home can make it easier for women to spend more time with children and more easily combine paid work and unpaid care, but on the other hand, it can hamper work-life balance and have a negative impact on professional performance.

Additionally, very few working women in the world have the types of jobs that can be done from home, meaning that these increased childcare burdens put economic empowerment even further out of reach for many women.

During the pandemic, research has also revealed an increase in gender-based violence in many places around the world – closures forcing people to stay at home with violent partners. For example a study from Peru found that young men and women experienced an increase in physical domestic violence during the lockdown and that those who had experienced violence before were more likely to experience it again.

In Zimbabwe, a qualitative study informal workers also documents the increase in cases of gender-based violence as a result of staying at home with abusive partners.

In Bangladesh, a study on domestic violence finds that, overall, 45% of women surveyed experienced intimate partner violence during COVID-19, and that arranged married women from rural areas with lower levels of education were more likely to be victims of violence.

It is clear that the health and economic situation of women has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while extensive research and data has started to paint a picture of the severity of the pandemic for women, to date there has been very little research on which policies or interventions have been effective in addressing and reverse these new and growing inequalities.

Where there is limited evidence, this suggests that policy measures to respond to the pandemic have not reached and benefited equally to women. As world leaders strive to pursue an equal recovery, they must ensure that COVID-19 recovery policies in all areas consider the impact on women and are designed to reach and benefit women. .

They must not only look at the problems, but also fund and implement evidence-based solutions, including those aimed at putting money in the hands of women who have lost their jobs and incomes, meeting their disproportionate and unpaid care burdens and preventing gender-based violence.

Megan O’Donnell is a policy researcher at the Center for Global Development and leads the think tank’s COVID-19 Gender & Development initiative; Shelby bourgault is a researcher in the gender program at the Center for Global Development and Lotus mcdougal is a researcher at the Center on Gender Equity and Health at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

