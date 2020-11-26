It’s time to decolonize the World Bank and the IMF

Most people assume that the inequalities between the South and the North (United States, Western Europe, Japan, Canada and Australia) have decreased over the past decades. After all, colonialism is behind us, and surely the poorest countries are gradually “catching up” to the richer ones. But, oddly enough, the exact opposite has happened. The per capita income gap between the South and the North has quadrupled since 1960, in what can only be described as a striking pattern of divergence.

This trend is largely due to power imbalances in the global economy. Put simply, rich countries have a disproportionate influence when it comes to setting the rules of international trade and finance – and they tend to do so in ways that serve their own economic interests, often at the expense of all the others.

Nowhere is this problem more apparent than when it comes to the distribution of power within the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), two of the main institutions that govern global economic policy. Representation in these institutions can be expected to be modeled on the United Nations General Assembly model, or perhaps calculated based on population. But in reality, they are deeply undemocratic.

The problem starts at the top. The leaders of the World Bank and the IMF are not elected, but are appointed by the United States and Europe. By tacit agreement, the President of the World Bank has always been American, while the President of the IMF has always been European.

In addition, the voting power in these institutions is strongly biased in favor of rich countries. The United States has a de facto veto right over all important decisions and, along with the rest of the G7 and the European Union, controls well over half of the votes in both agencies. Middle- and low-income countries, which together constitute 85 percent of the world’s population, have a minority share.

If we look at the voting allocations in per capita terms, the inequalities are really extreme. For each vote of the average person in the Global North, the average person in the Global South has only one-eighth of the vote (and average South Asia has only one 20th of the vote).

Not only is there minority control over global economic policymaking, there is also an obvious racial imbalance at play: On average, the votes of people of color are worth only a fraction of their counterparts. If that were the case in a particular country, we would be outraged. We would call it apartheid. However, a form of apartheid operates today at the heart of international economic governance and is now accepted as “normal”.

In some cases, the differences between countries are particularly striking. Take Bangladesh and Nigeria, both British colonies. At the IMF, the vote of a Briton is now worth 41 times more than the vote of a Bangladeshi, and 23 times more than the vote of a Nigerian. And this is the 21st century; several decades after the end of colonial rule.

The inequalities that characterize voting power at the World Bank and the IMF have their roots in the colonial period. After all, these institutions were founded in 1944. Countries that were colonies at the time (like India) were brought into the system under unequal conditions, subordinate to their colonizers. Other colonies were not allowed to join until after independence, in some cases until the 1970s and 1980s. These institutions were conceived under colonialism and in some ways retain a colonial character.

Voting power at the World Bank is allocated according to the financial shares of each country. In the IMF, this is primarily based on gross domestic product (GDP), with some consideration also given to a country’s “market opening”. As a result, countries that became rich during the colonial period now enjoy disproportionate power when it comes to determining the rules of the world economy. Inequality breeds inequality.

Advocates of this system argue that this is a legitimate approach: it makes sense, they say, that large economies should have more power over decisions related to the global economy.

But think about the implications of this claim. In any national political system, we would reject the idea that the rich should have more voting power than the poor, and more influence over economic policy decisions. We would view this as corrupt and morally repugnant. And yet, such plutocracy is normalized at the World Bank and IMF.

These voting power imbalances help explain why the World Bank and the IMF have been able to impose neoliberal structural adjustment programs across the South for the past 40 years. These programs – focused on privatization, austerity and forced market liberalization – created lucrative profit opportunities for multinational companies, but had a devastating effect on the South: during the 1980s and 1990s, they had caused a decline in income and an increase in poverty, and in some cases, triggered decades of recession and stagnation. To this day, they continue to have a negative impact on health outcomes, including infant and maternal mortality. Such ruinous policies would never be acceptable on democratic principles.

Civil society and political leaders in southern countries have long called for the democratization of the World Bank and the IMF. At a minimum, critics have argued that the leaders of these institutions should be elected through a transparent process. And they called for a “double majority” system such that important decisions should require not only majorities of shareholders, but also majorities of member states. This would ensure that Southern countries around the world have a say in decisions that affect them and the power to block harmful policies.

For decades, these requests have fallen on deaf ears. But this year, they received a boost from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who, while giving a talk for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, called for a democratic reform of voting power at the World Bank and the IMF. This represents a historic opening and activists should seize it. If we are to have any chance of achieving a fairer world economy, we must start by decolonizing the institutions of economic governance.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.