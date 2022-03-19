Its offensive slowed, Russia uses long-range missiles to devastating effect.

The expansion of targets to the west, he said, was a pretty obvious strategy: fighting the troops in front of you while trying to cut their supply lines and communications systems.

In recent days, Russian cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea have struck a sprawling training base just 12 miles from the Polish border and, separately, a location near the Lviv airport used to repair MiG fighter jets — a staple of what is left of the Ukrainian air force. In both instances, the Russians did not fire a single missile but barrages.

The Ukrainians claimed to have shot down more than a dozen, but a number got through. The same is true regarding recent missile strikes on airports in other parts of western and central Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia claimed on Saturday that it had used a hypersonic missile to hit an underground warehouse for missiles and aviation ammunition in a western Ukrainian village. If confirmed, that would be the first battlefield use of the weapon that flies at superfast speeds and can easily evade American missile defense systems.

The Ukrainians said that the type of missile had yet to be determined and a video of the strike released by the Russian ministry of defense did not clearly demonstrate that it was indeed a hypersonic missile.

Also on Saturday, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, claimed that Russia, for the first time in Kyiv, was using “projectiles that descend on parachutes.” Those bombs, unlike laser targeted long-range missiles, are designed to inflict maximum damage.

Benjamin Hodges, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, said that the recent strikes underscore how Russia’s targeting of civilians is part of their strategy.