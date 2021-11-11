“It’s not the jabs that are missing, it’s the weapons”

International concerns are growing as COVID-19 continues to sweep through unvaccinated Papua New Guinea (PNG) where, according to the Our World in Data website, only 1.7% of its population has been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rate remains extremely low, despite adequate vaccine supplies and assistance from the Australian government and international organizations such as the Red Cross.

The slowness of adoption can be explained in part by the poor messages of the government and the proliferation of disinformation on social media via cell phones.

“There is a lot of misinformation surrounding largely social media traffic,” Jane Holden, acting chief executive of the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority, told Al Jazeera.

As inaccurate social media posts about COVID-19 vaccines have plagued countries around the world – including Australia where there has been rallies against vaccines – Holden says the key problem in Papua New Guinea is the lack of access to factual media messages.

“People have access to social media more than it seems who can listen to the radio or read the newspapers or watch television,” she said. “So their phones are very important and people read a lot of misinformation on their phones. “

Holden says the misinformation isn’t necessarily just a belief in conspiracy theories, but a misunderstanding of how the vaccine works.

“People say ‘don’t get vaccinated because you can still get COVID, so what’s the point.’

The diverse nation – home to over 700 language groups – presents many challenges for healthcare administrators; not only the mountainous terrain and the lack of reliable transport routes, but also the low levels of formal education and existing health problems, including HIV, tuberculosis and low life expectancy.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape received the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, but many citizens, swayed by misinformation on social media, have yet to be convinced that it is worth receiving the vaccine. [File: Gorethy Kenneth/AFP]

Holden told Al Jazeera that while the region his team operates in has decent roads, “we have some hard-to-reach places where we have to chop teams.

“Where we think we can go by road, sometimes we find that we can’t get there, so we have to organize people to ford rivers and then take another vehicle somehow. on the other side, then keep moving. “

“It’s hard to actually get to villages or people living in villages, of course, to get to us. “

Build trust

In the small village of Kuntika in the remote western highlands, community leader Eric Eribiang recently managed to oversee the vaccination of 72 people.

It agrees that mixed social media posts have contributed to the reluctance to immunize.

“Now, with social media, people have access to the Internet,” he told Al Jazeera.

“So there is a mixed feeling with people posting negative things about the vaccine. In fact, people are not getting the right message because of the propaganda.

Such “propaganda” includes messages on Western social media that the vaccine is a conspiracy to make people sick, as well as anti-vaccine messages spread by some local religious groups.

However, Eribiang said his status as the son of a chief and community leader was essential in communicating the importance of vaccinations.

“Being the son of the chief, I can influence, speak and lead in the province,” he said.

Eribiang has worked closely with the Western Highlands Health Service to administer vaccines in Kuntika, and the initiative has so far helped keep COVID-19 at bay in the remote community of less than 1,000 people. About half of them are under 18 and are not yet eligible for the vaccine under the country’s immunization program.

He argues that the key to building trust around vaccines and coronavirus education is having the right people doing the job.

“Raising awareness and educating the public is an important role, but at the same time you have to have the right people to do it,” he said.

“People who have influence in society and people who might look up to them. It’s better than bringing in another person from another place and trying to raise awareness.

Western Highlands Health Service staff administer COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Hagen [Courtesy of Jane Holden/WHHS]

Former Australian high commissioner to Papua New Guinea Ian Kemish said the problem was part of a larger underinvestment in health services across the country of nine million people.

Despite being rich in resources, Human Rights Watch notes that 80 percent of the population live in rural areas and 40 percent live in poverty in the face of challenges such as domestic violence and tribal warfare. Traditional beliefs, including witchcraft, remain deeply rooted.

The human rights group noted in April 2020 – the start of the pandemic – that the country had only 500 doctors, fewer than 4,000 nurses and only around 5,000 beds in hospitals and health centers.

“There has been a long-standing underinvestment by the PNG government in the healthcare system now,” Kemish said. “PNG is a country that has experienced one of the fastest growing populations since gaining independence in 1975, so health services just haven’t kept up. So the country is already starting from behind. “

Kemish adds that Papua New Guinea follows a trend seen around the world, where immunization is low in countries where government commitment and trust in government is low.

He says there is “a correlation between low immunization rates on the one hand and countries where trust in government or engagement with government is quite low on the other.”

Yet this weak engagement is exacerbated in Papua New Guinea, where he said the government “is not very present in people’s lives.”

“People live at a distance. And yet Papua New Guinea has access via their smartphones to Facebook, ”he said.

Kemish is also president of the Kokoda Track Foundation, a charity based in Papua New Guinea.

The group recently worked with UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Agency and the Papua New Guinea Ministry of Health to provide vaccines to the small mountainous village of Kokoda.

He says the challenges of mountainous terrain and remote villages can be overcome to provide vaccines, “but you have to have people who are ready to get the shot.

“It’s not the jabs that are missing, it’s actually the weapons,” he said.

Face fears

Vaccines were provided as part of the COVAX program and also through donations from countries like Australia.

Medical aid was also provided, with teams from the UK and Australia assisting Holden staff in Mount Hagen.

However, Holden is concerned people will come forward for the jab after an increase in deaths from COVID-19. PNG has reported 415 deaths from the disease, but is battling a new wave of the virus that began last month.

“There is no doubt that the people who die in the villages seem to be a driving force in reducing the reluctance to vaccinate,” she said.

While Papua New Guinea’s health ministry did not respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment, its website has information on COVID-19, the pandemic and vaccines.

Australia has supplied vaccines to its northern neighbor, Papua New Guinea. The country also receives vaccines from the COVAX program as well as China [File: Andrew Kutan/AFP]

Patients are treated at a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Port Moresby, the capital of PNG, last month [File: Andrew Kutan/AFP]

Holden and Eribiang say the information needs to be disseminated more widely not only through social media, but also by people visiting remote areas.

“We have to make sure people know where to go to get the information they need,” Holden said.

“All of us in the provinces need to be very, very focused on giving clear messages to the people and being in the villages so that we can talk to people and talk to people about their fears and try to present the facts. “

Community leader Eribiang agrees that spreading the right message is the key to averting disaster.

“Awareness needs to be clearly expressed so that people need to be aware of the facts surrounding COVID and the vaccine,” he said.

“When they have the real story, they can decide for themselves whether or not to get the vaccine.”