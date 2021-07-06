‘It’s not over’: WHO warns against easing COVID restrictions too soon

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments around the world against loosening COVID-19 restrictions too soon, saying countries that did risk paying a heavy price for returning to normal.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, the United Nations health agency’s leading emergency expert Mike Ryan said a new wave of infections could be imminent and noted that for a large part of the world, the pandemic was only just beginning.

“All of the countries in the Americas, we still have almost a million cases per week,” he said. “And the same in Europe… with half a million cases per week. It’s not like this thing is gone, ”Ryan added. “It is not finished.”

Last week, the WHO Africa director had warned that the “speed and scale” of the continent’s third wave “is unlike anything we’ve seen before”.

“COVID-19 cases are doubling every three weeks, compared to every four weeks at the start of the second wave,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti said in a briefing Thursday.

In Russia, meanwhile, coronavirus deaths hit a new daily record on Tuesday, with authorities reporting an additional 737 deaths. The daily number of confirmed infections has more than doubled over the past month, from around 9,000 in early June to more than 23,000 this week.

The warnings come amid renewed concerns over the novel coronavirus Delta variant, first detected in India in April. The new strain, considered the most transmissible variant to date, has now spread to nearly 100 countries around the world.

Experts say more than 80 percent of a country’s population would need to be vaccinated in order to contain it – a difficult target even for countries with advanced immunization programs. The variant is now responsible for over 90% of all new infections in the UK and around 30% in the US.

Laboratory tests have shown that it is more resistant to vaccines compared to other forms of coronavirus. However, there is some evidence that the available jabs retain significant efficacy against it after two doses.

Return to normality

On the same day the WHO issued its warning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ad that most COVID-19 restrictions in the country will be lifted in two weeks.

“If we can’t reopen our company in the next few weeks, when we’re helped by the arrival of summer and school holidays, then we should ask ourselves when can we get back to normal,” Johnson told the journalists on Monday.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that there would be more infections, but people must learn to live with the virus.

However, the British Medical Association (BMA) expressed concerns about removing all coronavirus-related curbs on July 19 given the increase in the Delta variant and a 74% increase in infections over the course of last week only.

Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of BMA, told Sunrise Radio on Sunday that the government should continue with its “targeted and sensible measures against coronaviruses” and act on “the data, not the dates” when making its decisions in order to protect life. people.

Germany, meanwhile, began easing restrictions, including more flexible quarantine rules, for travelers from India, Nepal, Portugal, Russia and the UK after the The country’s public health institute said those five countries are no longer “variant of concern” areas.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Germany should lift all social and economic restrictions related to the coronavirus as soon as everyone is offered a vaccine.

About 56.5% of people in Germany have received at least one dose and almost 39% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

“When everyone in Germany has received an offer of the vaccine, there is no longer any legal or political justification for any kind of restriction,” Maas told the Suddeutsche Zeitung. This is expected to happen during the month of August, he said.

In Canada, authorities began to ease pandemic restrictions on travel to and from the United States on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying plans to fully reopen the border will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Remember last summer when we thought everything was fine, we relaxed and came in September, October and we got in big trouble,” said Ryan, WHO’s senior adviser .

“I think that’s where we’re going again, but with a much more transferable variant this time around,” he added.