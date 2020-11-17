‘It’s not a game’: Michelle Obama calls for a smooth transition

On Instagram, Obama recounted how she and her husband invited Donald Trump to the White House days after his shock victory in 2016.

In an outspoken social media post, Michelle Obama reflected on President Donald Trump’s shocking election victory in 2016 and the resulting coordination in the handover of power from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The post came as Trump continues to refuse to concede the recent election to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the Democrat’s resounding victory in the Electoral College. Instead, Trump hung on to several long-drawn-out legal challenges while alleging, without evidence, widespread fraud.

While some Republican officials have acknowledged Biden’s victory, the majority have refrained from doing so, instead offering explicit or tacit support for Trump’s baseless claims. Observers have warned that refusal to accept defeat threatens to further undermine confidence in the democratic process in the United States.

“This week I thought a lot about my situation four years ago,” Obama wrote in the Instagram post, along with a photo from 2016. “Hillary Clinton had just suffered a heavy loss much closer than the one we did. have seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed – but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken.

“My husband and I asked our staff to do what George and Laura Bush did for us: lead a respectful and transparent power transition – one of the hallmarks of American democracy,” she said. “We invited the members of the President-elect’s team to our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we had learned over the past eight years.

Obama released the message on Monday, as Trump continued to block agency officials from cooperating with Biden’s new transition team. Meanwhile, General Administration Services, a little-known agency that under U.S. law holds the key to granting Biden’s team access to government agencies and transition funds, has failed so far not recognized Biden’s victory.

Biden’s team and outside observers have increasingly warned that a delay in the transition before the Jan.20 inauguration could lead to gaps in the new administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparedness for it. national security.

President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speaks during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, November 10, 2016 [Pablo Martinez Monsivais/The Associated Press]

Obama said of 2016: “I have to be honest and say that none of this has been easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that put my family in danger. It was not something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the good of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.

However, she added that granting Trump access to the country’s highest office in the days after the election was “the right thing to do – because our democracy is so much bigger than anyone’s ego.” “.

She ended the letter with a warning: “The presidency does not belong to any individual or to any party. To pretend to do so, to play with these baseless conspiracy theories – whether for personal or political gain – is to put the health and safety of our country at risk.

“It’s not a game,” she added. “So I want to urge all Americans, especially the leaders of our country, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, as the presidents have done in exercise throughout our history.