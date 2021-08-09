‘It’s no doubt’ Humans are driving worsening climate disasters, hundreds of scientists say in new report

A new United Nations climate report out on Monday morning explains in blunt terms how climate change is already wreaking havoc around the world, warning that any further warming will only fuel more extreme disasters.

“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, the oceans and the land,” according to a summary distilling the report’s findings for policymakers. “Man-made climate change is already affecting many extreme weather and climate events in all regions of the world. “

The eagerly awaited report is part of the sixth climate assessment published by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which so far provides the most comprehensive scientific snapshot of the impacts of the climate crisis and an analysis of the severity it may yet reach .

The latest report differs from previous versions by explicitly stating the cause of the climate crisis: human-made climate pollution. If humans do not limit their emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases, the report warned, deadly heat waves, heavy rains, droughts and other disasters will become more intense and more intense. frequent.

Hundreds of scientists from around the world contributed to the report and its main findings, which are set out in the Policymakers’ Summary. Additional reports will be released over the next year and a half: a second report will determine who is most vulnerable to ongoing climate impacts and how to best prepare for them, while a third will focus on how to avoid them. increased warming.

The statement that human activity is definitely to blame is “the strongest statement the IPCC has ever made,” said Ko Barrett, IPCC vice president and senior climate advisor to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from the United States, in a press call on Sunday.

The new report’s findings are likely to increase the pressure facing world leaders who meet in Glasgow, Scotland in November as part of their continued participation in the Paris climate agreement.

If the countries of the world unite and collectively reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero emissions by 2050 – the stated goal of the Paris climate agreement – global temperature rise and some other climate impacts could slow down and even reverse, according to the report.

Acting aggressively now can ensure that “these next two decades of warming could be among the last,” Kim Cobb, another co-author of the report and climate professor at Georgia Tech, said at the press conference. “This is really important for me to keep in mind here.”