‘It’s no doubt’ Humans are driving worsening climate disasters, hundreds of scientists say in new report
A new United Nations climate report out on Monday morning explains in blunt terms how climate change is already wreaking havoc around the world, warning that any further warming will only fuel more extreme disasters.
“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, the oceans and the land,” according to a summary distilling the report’s findings for policymakers. “Man-made climate change is already affecting many extreme weather and climate events in all regions of the world. “
The eagerly awaited report is part of the sixth climate assessment published by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which so far provides the most comprehensive scientific snapshot of the impacts of the climate crisis and an analysis of the severity it may yet reach .
The latest report differs from previous versions by explicitly stating the cause of the climate crisis: human-made climate pollution. If humans do not limit their emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases, the report warned, deadly heat waves, heavy rains, droughts and other disasters will become more intense and more intense. frequent.
Hundreds of scientists from around the world contributed to the report and its main findings, which are set out in the Policymakers’ Summary. Additional reports will be released over the next year and a half: a second report will determine who is most vulnerable to ongoing climate impacts and how to best prepare for them, while a third will focus on how to avoid them. increased warming.
The statement that human activity is definitely to blame is “the strongest statement the IPCC has ever made,” said Ko Barrett, IPCC vice president and senior climate advisor to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from the United States, in a press call on Sunday.
The new report’s findings are likely to increase the pressure facing world leaders who meet in Glasgow, Scotland in November as part of their continued participation in the Paris climate agreement.
If the countries of the world unite and collectively reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero emissions by 2050 – the stated goal of the Paris climate agreement – global temperature rise and some other climate impacts could slow down and even reverse, according to the report.
Acting aggressively now can ensure that “these next two decades of warming could be among the last,” Kim Cobb, another co-author of the report and climate professor at Georgia Tech, said at the press conference. “This is really important for me to keep in mind here.”
The summer has been a long series of disasters. A record heatwave killed hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Extreme flooding in Germany killed more than 100 people and left hundreds more missing. Thousands of people have been displaced by floods in china. Meanwhile, forest fires in progress are raging across the world, California To Greece To Siberia.
Disasters strike more frequently and more intensely, one of the ways the IPCC report indicates the planet has been transformed due to climate change:
-
Global surface temperatures have so far increased by around 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. This rate of human-induced warming has been unprecedented for at least 2,000 years.
-
Heat waves and precipitation has become more frequent and intense around the world.
-
Droughts are also intensifying.
-
Upper ocean levels have also warmed, ocean acidification has increased, and arctic sea ice has shrunk.
-
Marine heat waves have roughly doubled in frequency since the 1980s.
-
Global the sea level has already risen about half a foot, and the rate of sea rise increases, due to melting glaciers and ocean waters that expand with heat. The rate of sea level rise observed since 1900 has been the fastest in at least 3,000 years.
-
And simultaneity shrinkage of so many glaciers globally is unprecedented in at least the last 2,000 years of Earth’s history.
And what lies ahead if humans don’t stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is much worse.
“With each further increase in global warming, the changes in extremes continue to intensify,” according to the synthesis report. Extreme heat events, such as heat waves, which have occurred once every 10 years on average in a world without human-induced climate change, now probably occur about 2.8 times per decade.
And if the planet continues to heat up, such fatal events will become even more likely. With 1.5 degrees Celsius warming, extreme heat waves and other events could occur 4.1 times per decade, according to the report, while 2 degrees of warming could increase the frequency to 5.6 times. The most alarming scenario, 4 degrees of warming, would result in fatal heat episodes roughly every year.
And it’s not just extreme heat. For every additional 0.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the IPCC report warns that there will be an expected increase in the frequency and intensity of heavy rains, as well as agricultural and ecological droughts. Increased warming also comes with an increased risk of simultaneous disasters, such as heat waves and droughts occurring at the same time.
But as bad as things go, the report points out that swift and aggressive action on climate change can even reverse some of its effects. A swift effort not only to stop emitting greenhouse gases, but also to remove them from the air, producing negative emissions, would spur a reversal in surface temperatures and acidification of the ocean surface.
Unfortunately, not all climate impacts can be stopped. For example, some rise in global sea level is now inevitable. “The change in sea level in the middle of the century, around 2050, has been largely blocked,” said synthesis report co-author Bob Kopp. “No matter how quickly we reduce our emissions, we’re probably looking at sea level rise of about 15 to 30 centimeters, or about 6 to 12 inches. “
Beyond this point, he added, “sea level projections become more and more sensitive to the emission choices we make today.” Under 2 degrees of warming, sea level will rise about 1.5 feet by 2100; below 4 degrees, water levels could rise more than 2 feet during this century.
“Many of the disastrous impacts can be prevented, but it really requires unprecedented transformational change,” Barrett said. “The idea that there is still a way forward, I think, is a point that should give us some hope.”
Source link