It’s never too late to take charge of your life and move to Italy

What finally started your fire?

A few times a year, my children would hear me say: “When I am old, I will go to Italy. The last time I said it was in 2015, my daughter said to me, “Why do you say when you are old? Why don’t you do it now? It really struck me. All the boundaries I had created – Jim, the kids, the house – were self-imposed to make me feel like I couldn’t achieve my dream. I needed to let them down and dream bigger and more freely. When I told Jim that I wanted to move there, he surprised me by agreeing with my daughter that I should go for a month to see how I felt. Then all the weight I was carrying fell off.

What steps have you taken to make this work?

I signed up for Italian lessons in Seattle. I researched where I should spend the month. I had already experienced Bolzano, so I decided to go to Orvieto, which is a small town in Umbria between Florence and Rome. Jim joined me and loved it.

Back home, we decided to move. In January 2016, Jim retired. I sold my seven foot Steinway piano to one of my students. We had a real estate sale. We rented our house in Seattle, which paid for our life in Italy. We later sold the house to continue financing life here. We started in Lecce because we wanted to go to a place where the locals didn’t speak English and we would be required to speak Italian which we were. I have been speaking almost fluently ever since.