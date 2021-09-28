It’s never too late to publish a first book and strike a deal with Netflix

In 2017, I submitted a short story about a college professor secretly using his son for a racism research experiment, “Black control”, In Guernica, and I was delighted when I heard that they were going to publish it. Then it was tweeted by Roxane Gay, who then selected it for Best American Short Stories, a prestigious annual collection. which she edited that year. I would say that was the real beginning of this book, my debut, “My Monticello”, which will make me a 50-year-old literary debutante.

Tell us about your life before this book?

I taught art in public schools for 20 years. Anyone who has taught in public school knows this is a very tough job. Very time-consuming work. It is a job that you are truly committed to.

I was sort of the Mr. Rogers of teachers: standing at my door with a chime and cardigan, welcoming this very large and diverse group of students that we have here in Charlottesville in my classroom.

What do you think is the first step you have taken towards publishing this collection?

I had a moment after posting “Control Negro” where I realized how related this story and other stories I was working on were. And this through this idea of ​​place, through this idea of ​​Virginia. And through the lenses of racial and environmental anxiety. It was then that I realized that I wanted to publish a collection.

How did you find the courage and the strength to take this first step?

The first step that led to this book – reaching out – came naturally to me because I had been sending my work for so many years. So I used to try. I used to persevere and try – without too many expectations which I think is a nice place. Familiarity with rejection.

Do you remember your first reaction when you found out you had sold the collection? That it was going to be published?