It’s never too late to go to college and rewrite your story
“It’s Never Too Late” is a series that tells the story of people who decide to pursue their dreams in their own way.
It was nearly 4 a.m. on a Wednesday in May 1999 when Devon Simmons returned home to find acquaintances gathered outside his home in Harlem. They got into an argument. Mr. Simmons was 17 and would graduate from high school in three weeks.
The argument escalated and, as he later told authorities, he thought he saw a gun. He drew his own. In a flash, one person was lying mortally wounded and another injured. Mr. Simmons was convicted of first and second degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. On his way to Coxsackie Correctional Institution, he felt an eerie familiar tale close around him: another poor young black man in handcuffs.
“Once you stop as a youngster, it’s like a path,” he said.
Mr. Simmons spent 15 years in prison. Since 2014, he is a free man, whose trajectory has been radically deviated not one, but two. Like a reader and writer in prison, then the first graduate – summa cum laude – of John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s Prison-college pipeline program, he freed himself from this dark story. In the years that followed, he devoted himself to completely rewriting it.
At 40, Mr. Simmons was appointed 2017 David Rockefeller Fund Fellow, a Soros Justice Scholar 2019, a Senior Atlantic Researcher and vice-president of the Canary Impact Fund. He’s also a father now, and he’s made it his mission to not only rebuild his own life, but also to change the educational and career opportunities available to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people, and the way society thinks about it. this population in the first place. (The following interview has been edited and condensed.)
How were you as a child?
I always thought I was a good boy. I wanted to go to college, but not for the right reasons – I wanted to sell weed to white boys. But I was a good boy, I didn’t want to hurt anyone.
I would say I had a passion for education when I was young, because my mom used her work address so I could go to a better school rather than our own neighborhood in Harlem, which was horrible. I had to leave the neighborhood every morning to go to school. I saw all the great architecture, I saw that there was another world, two train stops away.
How was that first year in prison?
I got my GED my first year, but there was no graduate school after that, because of the [1994] crime bill, which canceled Pell grants for people in prison. So I just started reading. I don’t think I read a whole book before jail. I started to read autobiographies. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” I was trying to see a world outside of prison.
I was starting to change. I would take new words and try to use them – I would be in the yard and I was like, “Why are you so talkative? “
What was it like trying to change while serving time?
Reading many books has helped with this. I went to South Africa in my head before I got there, years later.
I had to be really intentional about what I was thinking and talking about. I was not to argue with who was stabbed last week, or who sells drugs. These thoughts are not positive. I was trying to have a positive mindset.
What did you think when you heard about the jail-to-college pipeline program?
It was intimidating – I hadn’t been to a school setting for 12 years. But I was already in litigation because I had to file my appeal. Being a lawyer in prison has kept me academically alert.
A lot of people in jail or in prison have to learn the law as a way of representing themselves – writing briefs, submitting motions. But when they go out, they are not able to use these skills. This is a missed opportunity for us as a society.
What was it like to go from prison life to student life?
Being a student gave me agency. Like before, if I was just a parolee complaining about the stop and search, people would be like ‘relax’. But if I said the same things in school, as a student, I would be commended for that, and it’s considered critical thinking.
Do you remember your first day out?
On the day of my release, I was Pull twice and left for dead – that was the guy involved in what fired me in 1999. You’d think it would be the happiest day of my life, but it didn’t turn out like that. I was in the hospital for about a week, I had a plaque in my right arm.
I think the world anticipated me by focusing on the shoot. Instead, I chose to focus on school. I had a special pen that recorded the lecture because I couldn’t write. I decided that it was up to me to choose my story. Was I shot immediately after my release? Or is it about getting a summa cum laude degree and trying to change the criminal justice system?
How has the world responded to you in general?
You have to find a way to reinvent yourself and promote yourself to the world.
But there is a stigma. For a long time, for example, for any request for school, housing or employment, you had to tick the box saying that you were formerly imprisoned. Deprivation of the right to vote pushes many people into the informal market – selling drugs, for example.
This is why I am trying to change not only educational opportunities for former incarcerated people, but public perception. That stigma – it shouldn’t be that a bad choice you make at 15 is lingering over you the rest of your life.
How does it feel to be asked what made you stop?
There is a piece of dignity. I was not a bad boy. I was in a bad situation. It’s definitely been part of my journey, but I don’t think it speaks to who I am today. I hope people will reassess whether this information is really relevant to how they understand me today.
What’s your focus now?
I co-created the Paralegal Pathway Initiative, at Columbia Law School, to help these prison lawyers find their way into the legal arena. This is a 14 week course that teaches technical skills, legal ethics, soft communication skills, a bit of legal history – all the basics that would qualify you to be a paralegal. After the course, our participants get a scholarship or placement, or move on to law school.
I’m also trying to create more pipeline programs like John Jay’s around the world. As a global ambassador of the Network of the Nations of Incarceration, I have traveled to South Africa, Cuba, Jamaica and UK. I would also like to help law firms diversify better. I wear a variety of hats.
What does the future look like for you?
It is a challenge for those formerly incarcerated. I struggle with it. I try to live in the moment. I would like to continue the work I am doing. And maybe one day I’ll write a book or make a documentary. But I am always aware that tomorrow is not promised.
Words of wisdom you would like to share?
I try to help rewrite my praise every day. I think I took it out of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. “
Plus, I realized that people have flaws. It has allowed me to learn empathy over the years.
What do you take away from your experience?
I am blessed. The universe wasn’t supposed to let me live to be 40 years old. I am a former incarcerated person and I will never be able to remove it. But if I can use my platform to create the change, it is a blessing.
