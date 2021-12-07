It’s never too late to go to college and rewrite your story

How was that first year in prison?

I got my GED my first year, but there was no graduate school after that, because of the [1994] crime bill, which canceled Pell grants for people in prison. So I just started reading. I don’t think I read a whole book before jail. I started to read autobiographies. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” I was trying to see a world outside of prison.

I was starting to change. I would take new words and try to use them – I would be in the yard and I was like, “Why are you so talkative? “

What was it like trying to change while serving time?

Reading many books has helped with this. I went to South Africa in my head before I got there, years later.

I had to be really intentional about what I was thinking and talking about. I was not to argue with who was stabbed last week, or who sells drugs. These thoughts are not positive. I was trying to have a positive mindset.

What did you think when you heard about the jail-to-college pipeline program?

It was intimidating – I hadn’t been to a school setting for 12 years. But I was already in litigation because I had to file my appeal. Being a lawyer in prison has kept me academically alert.

A lot of people in jail or in prison have to learn the law as a way of representing themselves – writing briefs, submitting motions. But when they go out, they are not able to use these skills. This is a missed opportunity for us as a society.