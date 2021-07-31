“It’s like we’re just waiting to die”: Hong Kong targets student unions

HONG KONG – Police arrived at Hong Kong University around 3 p.m. wearing black vests marking them as national security agents. They cordoned off the offices of the student union, combed its interior and seized several bins of equipment.

A senior police official said they were investigating the union following comments from its leaders who authorities said had glorified the violence. But the underlying message of the mid-July raid was clear: authorities were cracking down on the city’s universities, and in particular its student activists.

The students have been among the most determined protesters in mass protests in Hong Kong in recent years against the Chinese Communist Party’s tightening grip, becoming a powerful political force. Today, the authorities are preparing to erode their influence by exerting a national security law imposed by Beijing which gives them extensive powers muzzle dissent.

School administrators have made it more difficult for student unions to collect dues and organize on campus. Union leaders have been suspended for actions linked to pro-democracy protests. The People’s Daily, the party’s first newspaper, earlier this year compared the union of the University of Hong Kong to a “malignant tumor”.