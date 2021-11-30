“It’s a new wave”: hundreds of Cubans seek refuge in Greece

Athens, Greece – Greece has become a European stopover for refugees from Africa and Asia.

But in recent months, authorities have been surprised to find large numbers of Cubans seeking refuge far from their homes.

The problem came to light on October 28 when some 130 Cubans attempted to fly from the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea to Milan in northern Italy.

“It was by chance that so many Cubans met in one place,” said Pedro, 28, who was among them. “Usually we try to use a lot of different airports. “

“When the police saw one Cuban passport after another, they put us all in a separate room.”

A video clip released by local media showed Cubans in an uproar as police attempted to drive them by bus to the local police station. They were ordered in writing to leave Greece before being released.

“We have sold everything”

Unlike most asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa who depart from the Turkish coast in rubber dinghies to reach the islands of the East Aegean Sea, Cubans do not appear to be guided by smugglers.

Pedro and his girlfriend, Laura, flew from Havana to Moscow, where travel is visa-free for Cubans. From there, they traveled to Belgrade, also visa-free, and took buses and taxis through Serbia and North Macedonia to the Greek border.

“We didn’t have a plan,” said Laura, 27, co-owner of a restaurant with Pedro in Havana. “We just sold everything, bought tickets and left for Russia.”

Carlos, 23, another Cuban asylum seeker Al Jazeera spoke to, took a slightly different path. He flew from Moscow to Minsk, Belarus, and from there to Belgrade via Istanbul.

Arrivals now number in the hundreds.

Juan, a Cuban asylum seeker enlisting his compatriots on an asylum claim, has collected 400 signatures. He says at least 200 others have refused to sign, fearing to reveal their identities.

The list reveals that arrivals are mostly students and professionals under the age of 50, many with children.

“There are lawyers, doctors, civil engineers – we are not robbers,” Juan said. “We wanted the country that embraces us to see that we can offer something to society, we are not here to extract wealth and come back home, but to be part of society and to contribute to it.”

Troubles in Cuba amid collapsing economy

All Cubans interviewed by Al Jazeera cited the collapse of the economy and the crackdown as reasons for leaving Cuba.

“Basic needs are very scarce,” said Pedro. “Medicines, soap, toilet paper, food – everything is scarce, and when these things appear, they are very expensive. “

Cuban authorities recently instituted a payment card with which such products can be purchased in well-stocked stores, but the cards are only issued to those with access to foreign currency.

“If you have this card, relatives can send you dollars from overseas and you can live,” Laura said. “If you don’t have anyone to send you dollars, you’re hungry. “

Hunger turned into an open demonstration on July 11.

“Everyone who joined the protest realized that they had been filmed,” said Juan, who was there. “The government has started arresting people from their homes. “

“Friends of mine have been beaten and arrested. Others have lost their jobs, ”said Pedro.

Juan hid: “I told my parents I was sleeping with a girlfriend.” A friend bought him a ticket to Russia.

Its plan was to reach Greece, a privileged stopover for asylum seekers who wish to travel deeper into Europe, as it is a member of the Schengen area of ​​26 European countries which have abolished border controls.

Juan’s ultimate goal was Spain or Italy, also members of Schengen.

US strengthens asylum system

Cubans in distress would normally turn to the United States for help.

“Cubans have long had a special rule in the United States, that if they could physically come here, a year later they could apply for a green card. It was called the Cuban Adjustment Act, ”said Atlanta-based immigration lawyer Charles Kuck.

This program ended at the end of the Obama administration.

Under former President Donald Trump, asylum seekers have been refused entry to the United States, “contrary to our law,” Kuck said. “They called it the ‘stay in Mexico policy’.”

Unable to reach American soil, the Cubans could not seek asylum. On May 3, President Joe Biden doubled the number of refugee admissions to 125,000 in the fiscal year beginning in October. But the US Asylum Service has been so brutalized that it may be an impossible goal.

“All of these factors come into play here and are pushing people to other places, and Greece is that other place right now,” Kuck said.

Cubans who have arrived in Greece find conditions as bad as those they left behind.

Carlos spent $ 2,000 on nine failed attempts to get to Germany or Spain; he was still turned away at Greek airports. He is now penniless and hungry.

“A lady helped me by giving me construction work for a week,” he said, but he spent the money to feed the children of other destitute Cubans. “I have 11 euros [$12.50] on me… Tonight, I don’t know where I’m going to stay.

Legal limbo

Cuban legal limbo is costly. Pedro and Laura sleep in a single bed in an apartment with 13 other people, paying $ 9 per day each.

They could apply for asylum, which would entitle them to a housing allowance and a monthly cash allowance. After six months, they would be allowed to work.

But they should have registered at a reception center like those on the eastern Aegean islands – the usual route of entry for refugees.

There was no such center on the border with North Macedonia. Their only option now is to try to apply online, which can take days.

Even that is difficult, said Vasilis Papadopoulos, who heads the Greek Refugee Council, a legal aid charity for asylum seekers.

“There aren’t even any Spanish interpreters because it’s a new wave … the authorities aren’t registering [Cubans] as asylum seekers and force them to return to Cuba or find their way elsewhere.

The Greek Migration Ministry declined to comment on this report.

Cubans have one last desperate option: surrender to be deported to Cuba. Deportation procedures allow a request for asylum.

But the risk of failure appears too great.

“You would have to tie me up to get me back to Cuba,” Carlos said. “Greece, as a democracy, respects human rights. Cuba has neither democracy nor human rights.

Juan said that he “would rather go to prison in Europe… Here, even in prison, you can express your opinion. In Cuba, you can’t say anything. It’s suffocating.