Italy turns to Flower Power to help spread vaccine message
ROME – This year has been ugly for Italy.
The first wave of the coronavirus took the country by surprise and killed tens of thousands of people. The second wave kind of took the government by surprise and killed thousands more. And Italians, desperate for the new vaccine, struggled to get their hands on simple flu shots or to understand if they will have to be home – and stay home – for the holidays.
To brighten things up as Italians wait for the vaccine, the government has turned to town planner and architect Stefano Boeri. More famous To create so-called vertical forests out of Milan’s skyscrapers, Boeri has sought to help his country with the power of architectural flowers – by designing 1,500 primrose-themed pavilions where the vaccine will be distributed.
“The primrose is the first flower after winter, it’s something that even a child knows,” Boeri said in an interview, calling his vision for the building’s design a “strong message that anyone can understand”.
Italy ran with the proposal. On Sunday, medical staff received the first vaccinations under posters bearing the country’s official slogan for the program, “With a flower, Italy comes to life.”
Critics have found the government’s focus on Milanese design a bit out of place in a pandemic.
“A clown show,” proclaimed an Italian member of the European Parliament. “Idiots,” suggested a prominent commentator. “I don’t want a primrose,” protested a great Italian economist, Carlo Cottarelli. “I want an anti-Covid vaccine!”
But Mr. Boeri rejects cynicism. “Flowers are serious,” he wrote on Twitter, and in the interview he explained why the primrose was the perfect image for Italy’s vaccination program, which began on Sunday.
“It’s one thing to go get vaccinated in a container or in a military field hospital and it’s another to go to a bright space in the shape of a flower,” he said. declared.
The project took root about a month ago, when Mr Boeri received a call from Domenico Arcuri, Rome’s special commissioner for the coronavirus emergency. Mr Arcuri explained, he said, that although empty hospitals and gymnasiums are the main vaccination points, there would also be a need to create temporary outdoor pavilions. The program to vaccinate at least 40 million Italians to achieve collective immunity would last at least a year and a half.
Mr. Boeri immediately agreed to help him.
Like many in northern Italy, he has lost close friends and family to the coronavirus. He said that while the pandemic has cast a veil on the year and the country, it has made flashes of generosity and kindness, professionalism and sacrifice shine even brighter.
“The displays of generosity were magnificent,” said Boeri, adding that Italy’s vibrant voluntary sector “sometimes replaced the state’s shortcomings.” It is in this spirit that he and his team, who received no compensation, worked. “It was the least we could do.”
He and Mr. Arcuri agreed they needed a unique, cohesive image to get the word out and inspire people to roll up their sleeves.
Mr Boeri said he and his team had worked hard for two weeks to find something. They were looking for an image, he said, that could be universally understood as positive “by a 4-year-old or an intellectual from the north or a young migrant”.
He said they excluded conflicting images that might “promote anxiety,” such as a simple graphic of a bar across the spiky virus, but were also careful not to promote the idea that a vaccine would set you free. So they rejected proposals like the image of two young people wrapped in an embrace, or a mask flying off into the uninfected ether.
When the flower idea emerged, it immediately resonated.
“We started to think that the message should be so direct that even the pavilions should look like flowers,” Boeri said.
The next question became which flower to choose, a complicated decision in a country where flowers are often identified with political parties.
“We have entered a madness over the relationship between politics and botany,” he said.
Mr Boeri first thought of a daisy, but then he and his team remembered that she was affiliated with a now defunct center-left party. They dismissed an alpine flower which is the symbol of the Nationalist League. They flirted with the idea of the yellow sunflower, but it seemed too close to the bright yellow stars of the Italian populist movement Five Star.
But once the primrose entered the scene, it was obvious to them.
Mr Boeri presented the plan to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the country’s powerful health minister, Roberto Speranza. They expressed their pleasure with the “positivity of the message” and thanked him for his work, he said. But since the primrose is available in many different hues, “we discussed the color a bit.”
Mr. Conte liked the fuchsia chosen by Mr. Boeri, but also thought yellow that would be nice, said the architect. Fuchsia was the final choice.
The government will now open offers for construction companies and advertising companies, which could make changes. But in the current state of things, the pavilions must be built of wood and biodegradable fabric, and have air circulation, waiting rooms and light. They must be centers of inoculation.
Promotional video for the project shows flowers blooming in thousands of piazzas across the peninsula. Models of round white pavilions, stamped from above with fuchsia flowers have been imagined in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Piazza del Duomo in Milan and in Trieste and Naples and elsewhere. The designs looked like Scooby-Doo had taken a tour of Italy in a giant Mystery Machine pickup truck, losing tires along the way.
Mr Boeri said small towns would have flower stands. Either way, the primrose would mark the spot where vaccines could be found. Some have even proposed that the vaccinated wear evening primrose pins to identify themselves.
“The primrose is the symbol of vaccination,” said Boeri. “Everywhere you get vaccinated, there will be a primrose.”