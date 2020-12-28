Italy turns to Flower Power to help spread vaccine message

ROME – This year has been ugly for Italy.

The first wave of the coronavirus took the country by surprise and killed tens of thousands of people. The second wave kind of took the government by surprise and killed thousands more. And Italians, desperate for the new vaccine, struggled to get their hands on simple flu shots or to understand if they will have to be home – and stay home – for the holidays.

To brighten things up as Italians wait for the vaccine, the government has turned to town planner and architect Stefano Boeri. More famous To create so-called vertical forests out of Milan’s skyscrapers, Boeri has sought to help his country with the power of architectural flowers – by designing 1,500 primrose-themed pavilions where the vaccine will be distributed.

“The primrose is the first flower after winter, it’s something that even a child knows,” Boeri said in an interview, calling his vision for the building’s design a “strong message that anyone can understand”.

Italy ran with the proposal. On Sunday, medical staff received the first vaccinations under posters bearing the country’s official slogan for the program, “With a flower, Italy comes to life.”