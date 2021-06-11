Italy stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 60 and other news around the world.
Italy will stop giving AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine to people under the age of 60, the Italian government said on Friday, amid a drop in the level of infections in the country that meant the risks of distributing the younger vaccines were found to outweigh the benefits.
The AstraZeneca vaccine came under scrutiny after a handful of reports of rare and serious blood clots in those who had received the vaccine appeared in Europe.
Young Italians who have already received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive a different injection for their booster dose, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, an army general in charge of the vaccination effort in Italy, told a conference of hurry. He added that the change would have minimal impact on the roll-out of vaccination in the country.
The announcement was the latest in a series of reversed decisions regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford. Some doctors fear the back and forth will further undermine confidence in the vaccine and hamper the vaccination campaign in Italy.
Government regulators and AstraZeneca “communicated very, very poorly,” said Roberto Burioni, one of Italy’s leading virologists, in an interview. “We are losing the trust of the most enthusiastic people. “
In Italy, as in other European countries, the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been difficult. After the European Union approved for use in January, Italy advised its use only for people under 55 years of age.
The country then raised the threshold to 65 on February 22, then lowered the age limit on March 8. A week later, Italy became one of many European countries to completely suspend use of the vaccine over concerns over reports of rare and serious cases. blood clots which have afflicted a small number of recipients.
Italy resumed use of the vaccine on March 19, but about two weeks later, after the European medicines regulator reported a possible link to the rare blood clots, the government recommended reserving the vaccine for people over 60 years old.
However, some Italian regions, in a hurry to vaccinate as many people as possible, have started offering AstraZeneca vaccines to younger people at “open house” and “open house” events that ignored the government’s priority schedule. Tens of thousands of young Italians have registered. In May, the council of government science advisers shed new light on “open” initiatives.
But some doctors raised objections and word spread of an 18-year-old girl who had received a dose in the northern Liguria region, was hospitalized with thrombosis and then died. The government said on Friday that the recommendation to give the AstraZeneca vaccine only to people over 60 had now become “mandatory”.
In other news around the world:
Greece has detected its first confirmed case of the Gamma variant of the coronavirus, also known as P.1.2 and first detected in Brazil, the country’s National Public Health Authority said on Friday. Still, the average number of new daily cases is dropping and the country has decided to allow vaccinated tourists to enter the country. Greece has gradually lifted restrictions since May in an attempt to revive its closed tourism industry.
the Philippines has started easing restrictions on movement through the capital, Manila and neighboring provinces, allowing a range of activities to restart, the government said on Friday. The government said indoor sports venues, such as gymnasiums, fitness studios, ice rinks and racket sports facilities, would be allowed to reopen at around 30 percent of capacity. Historic sites and museums would also be allowed to resume limited-capacity activities, but guided tours would remain banned. Elderly people who had been fully vaccinated would be allowed to move around more freely, with proof of inoculation.
