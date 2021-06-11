Italy stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 60 and other news around the world.

Italy will stop giving AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine to people under the age of 60, the Italian government said on Friday, amid a drop in the level of infections in the country that meant the risks of distributing the younger vaccines were found to outweigh the benefits.

The AstraZeneca vaccine came under scrutiny after a handful of reports of rare and serious blood clots in those who had received the vaccine appeared in Europe.

Young Italians who have already received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive a different injection for their booster dose, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, an army general in charge of the vaccination effort in Italy, told a conference of hurry. He added that the change would have minimal impact on the roll-out of vaccination in the country.

The announcement was the latest in a series of reversed decisions regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford. Some doctors fear the back and forth will further undermine confidence in the vaccine and hamper the vaccination campaign in Italy.