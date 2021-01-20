Italy says it will sue Pfizer for delays in vaccine delivery.

Italy plans to take legal action against US drug maker Pfizer for delays in delivering coronavirus vaccines, Domenico Arcuri, Italy’s special commissioner for the pandemic, said in a statement Tuesday evening.

On Friday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, said they would deliver fewer doses than expected to countries in the European Union this week as they alter the production process to increase future supply. They said deliveries would return to the original schedule next week.

Italian officials discussed the situation with company officials on Tuesday.

“The result of today’s dialogue with Pfizer has not had the effect we hoped for,” Arcuri wrote, announcing that Italy would bring proceedings, both “civil and criminal, in the as much as possible ”in the coming days.

Mr Arcuri said Pfizer would not make up for the shortfall in next week’s delivery, which would be rather smaller than expected. Italian officials fear that a dose shortage could dangerously slow the country’s vaccination program, which has so far reached more than 1.2 million people, starting with health workers and residents of nursing homes .