Italy reports 331 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 15,746 new cases – Times of India
MILAN: Italy reported 331 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 344 the day before, the The ministry of health said, as the daily tally of new infections fell to 15,746 from 17,567 the day before.
Italy has recorded 1,14,254 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its appearance in February last year, the second highest record in Europe after Brittany and the seventh in the world. The country has so far reported 3.77 million cases.
Hospitalized patients with Covid-19 – not counting those in intensive care – stood at 27,251 on Sunday, up from 27,654 a day earlier.
There were 175 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 186 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,585 from a previous 3,588.
Some 2.53,100 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the last day, up from a previous 3.20,892, the health ministry said.
