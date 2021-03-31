Italy pushes back as healthcare workers avoid Covid vaccines

ROME – Giulio Macciò tested negative for the coronavirus and spent weeks receiving treatment for emphysema in a closed hospital under the care of doctors and pulmonologists – and a nurse who had refused to be vaccinated. On March 11, he passed away suddenly. A post-mortem swab revealed he had contracted the virus, as did 14 other patients and the unvaccinated nurse who spent his shifts among him.

“It makes no sense that a person whose job is to cure the sick gives them Covid and kills them,” said Macciò’s son Massimiliano Macciò, who has filed a complaint against San Martino Hospital in the city of Genoa in northern Italy. He believes the nurse, one of some 400 people who refused the Covid-19 vaccination at the hospital, infected his father, who died unvaccinated at 79.

As vaccination rollout gains momentum, companies around the world question whether they can require inoculation from their employees, raising thorny ethical, constitutional and privacy issues in Europe. and the United States. But this dilemma becomes all the more urgent when the person is your health worker.

In Italy, the first Western front in the war against Covid, a wave of epidemics in hospitals where medical workers have chosen not to be vaccinated has raised fears that their position endangers public health. It has also prompted a forceful response from an Italian government struggling to get vaccinations on track.