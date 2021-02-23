Italy mourns ambassador and bodyguard killed in Congo

Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation into the accident, sending a team of investigators to Goma, the capital of North Kivu, near where the killings took place. The president and top officials of the Democratic Republic of the Congo pledged to get to the bottom of the tragedy, which took place in an area close to the border with Rwanda and known for its violence.

Dozens of armed groups participate in kidnappings and violent actions in the region. The rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda are the largest foreign armed group operating in the Congo. The rebel group on Tuesday denied any involvement in the attack, saying their men were far from the area.

On Tuesday, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and his wife met Mr. Attanasio’s wife, Zakia Seddiki, who is president of a non-governmental organization in the Congo that helps women and children in need.

In a statement read on national television, Mr. Tshisekedi said the government had sent a team of investigators to Goma “to shed light on these heinous crimes as quickly as possible”.

It is not known whether Mr Attanasio and his bodyguard were shot dead in a kidnapping attempt that went wrong, or whether he was murdered during an exchange of gunfire between the group. armed forces, park guards and a nearby Congolese army unit.

Mr Attanasio was traveling to Rutshuru in the north to visit a World Food Program project to feed schoolchildren, funded in part by the Italian government, in a two-car convoy. The World Food Program said the route they had taken had already been cleared for travel without a security escort.

The day before the attack, Mr. Attanasio and Mr. Iacovacci had dinner with a small group of Italian expatriates in Goma.