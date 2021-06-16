Italy is debating its “mix-and-match” plan to complete the vaccination of recipients of the first dose of AstraZeneca.
A fierce debate erupted in Italy after the government discontinuation of use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 60 and said that people in that age group who had already received a first dose of this vaccine would receive a different injection for the second.
“A mix of cocktails is one thing,” Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Nationalist League party, which is part of the government, told reporters on Tuesday as he called for clear and consistent instructions, “A mix of vaccines is another . “
Last week’s announcement was the latest in a series of political abuses surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine that have left many Italians confused and angry.
As reports circulated that an 18-year-old girl who received the vaccine died after being hospitalized with thrombosis, the government said it had reassessed the vaccine and concluded that due to the marked slowdown in As the virus spread in Italy, the benefits of using the vaccine in people under the age of 60 no longer outweighed the risks.
Other countries also looked at mixed approaches for second doses, particularly after safety concerns arose regarding the apparent association of the AstraZeneca vaccine with some deaths from the rare blood clotting disease. In France, around 500,000 people became eligible for a different booster dose in April after the government stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 55.
Trials are underway around the world to test the mix-and-match approach, which scientists call heterologous prime-boost. Citing data from two clinical trials in Spain and one in Brittany, the Italian drug regulatory agency said the approach was safe and effective.
Still, the idea meets with opposition in Italy, where nearly a million people aged 18 to 59 who have received the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be concerned.
“We are not going to administer any vaccines other than the first dose,” Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, the region in southern Italy which includes Naples, said in a statement. Sunday statement. “The current level of confusion risks jeopardizing the very continuation of the vaccination campaign. “
(Mr De Luca later said his region would comply with government policy, but maintained that there was a “communication chaos” around vaccines.)
Public health researchers have also raised questions about what they called “creative vaccination.”
“The scientific evidence today on this subject is still preliminary and maintains a certain level of insecurity,” Nino Cartabellotta, president of GIMBE, a research foundation, told Italian radio.
Others criticized more frankly the government’s changing vaccine policies. “We don’t understand anything anymore,” wrote Luca Pani, former director of the Italian drug regulatory agency, in the Italian newspaper. The paper, “besides the fact that by putting one patch on top of the other, they turned the AstraZeneca saga into a monster.”
The top healthcare official for the Lazio region, which includes Rome, said that since the policy was announced, around 10 percent of those affected in his region were skipping or canceling their appointments for the second dose. or went out without receiving an injection when told it would be a different vaccine. He said the government should allow people to decide for themselves whether to stay with AstraZeneca for their second shot.
Constant Meheut Contribution to the report from Paris.
