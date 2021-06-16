Italy is debating its “mix-and-match” plan to complete the vaccination of recipients of the first dose of AstraZeneca.

A fierce debate erupted in Italy after the government discontinuation of use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 60 and said that people in that age group who had already received a first dose of this vaccine would receive a different injection for the second.

“A mix of cocktails is one thing,” Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Nationalist League party, which is part of the government, told reporters on Tuesday as he called for clear and consistent instructions, “A mix of vaccines is another . “

Last week’s announcement was the latest in a series of political abuses surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine that have left many Italians confused and angry.

As reports circulated that an 18-year-old girl who received the vaccine died after being hospitalized with thrombosis, the government said it had reassessed the vaccine and concluded that due to the marked slowdown in As the virus spread in Italy, the benefits of using the vaccine in people under the age of 60 no longer outweighed the risks.