Italy claims US could send counterfeit pasta to UK

Dried penne pasta spilling out of a jar

Alexandre Zoubkov / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Coldiretti, the national association of Italian farmers, reported that exports of Made in Italy products to the UK fell by 40% in the first two months after Brexit. Products affected by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union included food, household appliances, clothing, machinery, metals and “means of transport”.

At the time, Coldiretti warned that the trade complications of Brexit endangered agri-food products that would normally have been shipped from Italy to the UK, including wine and prosecco, tomato products, pasta, cold cuts, olive oil and cheeses such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Coldiretti appears to have increased its numbers again and has since reported that the amount of pasta imported from Italy to the UK fell 28% in the first five months after Brexit, while olive oil imports extra virgin are down 13 percent, and tomato sauce has fallen 16 percent over the same period. “With Brexit, the British are also abandoning the Mediterranean diet,” the agency blasted in a report.

The agency went on to write that Brexit-related safeguards at UK borders, delays caused by a shortage of truck drivers, customs issues and other complications put € 3.4bn (4bn) at risk. dollars) of Made in Italy food exports. Before Brexit, the UK was Italy’s fourth largest food and drink trading partner, after Germany, France and the United States.

And speaking of the United States, Coldiretti has some issues with us as well. Without real Made in Italy products on UK shelves, the agency fears the market will be inundated with counterfeit versions of everything from wines to cheeses. Coldiretti warned that the UK could become a “Trojan horse” for the arrival of fake Italian food, and apparently the US is “among the main counterfeiters” of these products.

The story continues

“The British should be careful with Italian oil and parmesan with an Italian flag on the label that actually comes from America”, Lorenzo Bazzana, economic manager of Coldiretti, Recount The temperature. “Products that claim to be Italian represent 100 billion euros in sales per year worldwide, double the amount of real food and drink from Italy […] Before Brexit we could ask the UK to crack down on fake Italian food, but now we can’t get out of the EU, hence our fear that things would get worse there. “

In July, Coldiretti lamented that UK Prosecco imports fell nine percent in the first quarter of this year; as a result, the UK is now Italy’s second-largest importer of sparkling wine, just behind the US

On the plus side, the UK hasn’t had any issues – yet! – when it comes to importing beans from the United States to supply gigantic Heinz factory in Wigan. If Heinz Beans disappeared from supermarket shelves, so UK buyers would have a real problem.