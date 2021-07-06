Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final

Jorginho’s shot on goal seals the progress of Italy who have not been beaten in their last 33 games.

Jorginho converted the decisive shootout as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday’s final against England or Denmark.

Spain missed two of their shots on goal, including one from substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equalizer took the game into overtime.

After a wary first half, Italy struck on time when a quick break started by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended in a drop of the ball for Federico Chiesa, who cut from the left and s’ is rolled up in a superb finish.

Spain equalized with 10 minutes remaining when Morata, ruled out from the starting squad after a string of poor results, played a smart one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defense and calmly come home for bring his team into overtime for the third game in a row.

Italy weren’t always on top in this game, however, with Spain being the top team for long stretches of an epic game before Chiesa’s goal in a game watched by almost 58,000 spectators.

For Spain, the inability to find a winner again meant penalties for a team that had beaten Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals.

They had also beaten Italy on penalties at Euro 2008, but this time the failures of Dani Olmo and then Morata saw Spain give up the advantage they were given when Manuel Locatelli failed in the match. first kick of the shooting.

The Italians celebrated the end with a large contingent of their UK-based supporters, and a rejuvenated squad under Roberto Mancini continues to dream of winning a first European league title since 1968.

It’s been nine years since Spain beat Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final in Kiev to win a third consecutive major tournament, and it was the fourth consecutive European Championship in which these powers met.

Now unbeaten in 33 games, Italy will advance to the final against England or Denmark, who will meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday.