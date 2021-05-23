Italian cable car crash kills nine, two children

A cable car connecting Italy’s Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged to the ground.

A mountain-top cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy, killing at least nine people and sending two children to hospital, authorities said.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals alike to the famous town of Stresa on Lake Maggiore almost 1,400 meters above sea level to the top of Mottarone Mountain in 20 minutes.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement that the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. GMT) when the cabin was about 100 meters (328 feet) from the summit.

Walter Milan, spokesperson for the National Alpine Rescue Service, told RaiNews24 television that two children were taken by helicopter to a pediatric hospital in the nearby city of Turin, in the north of the country.

Milan said the cable car had fallen from a very high point and was now “crumpled” in the woods below.

The cable car cabin plunged near the penultimate pillar as it ascended the mountain [AFP]

Images from firefighters show debris from the cabin in a wooded area where a steep slope makes access difficult.

The crash may have been caused by a broken cable at the top of the system, Italian news wire ANSA said.

Mottarone Peak is popular with tourists due to its panoramic views of Lake Maggiore and its picturesque islands as well as the view of the surrounding Alps.

The cable car service opened in August 1970 after nearly three years of work to replace a cog railway, its website says.

The double cable system is divided into two sections, just over 2 km (1.2 miles) between Stresa and Alpino and another 3 km (1.9 miles) between Alpino and Mottarone.

Authorities say the cable line was renovated in 2016 and only recently reopened after coronavirus lockouts forced ski lifts across Italy to close.

Members of the police and rescue services are seen near the cable car that crashed after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore [Reuters]